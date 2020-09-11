Europe trade management software market in is expected to grow from US$ 194.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 430.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 9.3% from the year 2018 to 2027.
Trade is a complex process which involves the flow of multiple goods and information across the network of suppliers, carriers, and warehouse. This complexity can be handled using software systems, which allows analyzing real-time and real-world data. This implementation of software systems improves the supply chain and also offers real-time visibility. Increased competitiveness in the industry is the major reason for industries investing in automation and digitization.
Top Key Player:
Amber Road, Inc.,Bamboo Rose LLC,Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.,Integration Point LLC,Livingston International,MIC,Oracle Corp,QAD, Inc,,QuestaWeb,SAP SE
UK is dominating the trade management software market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for trade management software. The UK is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the European region. Availability of various technology companies is propelling the UK government to focus on advanced technologies. Some of the prominent manufacturing sectors of the country include chemicals, food & beverage, aerospace, plastics, as well as high-tech manufacturing. Further, the country’s automotive industry is also anticipated to increase at a considerable growth. The country has appeared as an innovation leader in the manufacturing industry.
EUROPE TRADE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Europe Trade Management Software Market by Component
Solution
Services
Europe Trade Management Software Market by Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
Europe Trade Management Software Market by Organization Size
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Europe Trade Management Software Market by End-User
Retail & CG
Automotive
Logistics & Transportation
Healthcare & Pharma
Government, Aerospace & Defense
Chemicals & Minerals
Manufacturing
Others
Europe Trade Management Software Market by Country
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Russia
Rest of Europe
