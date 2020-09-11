One of the key driver for all-in-one modular data centers are its high speed of deployment. The increasing need from businesses requires the quick deployment of data centers. Since all-in-one modular data centers are a complete physical infrastructure solution, it significantly reduces the deployment time as compared to traditional data center or server room installation.

The global All-in-One Modular Data Center market valued at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2027.

Rise in the concept of promoting electronic payments pertaining to rising digitalization and need to provide hassle-free service on real-time basis to end users are the major drivers propelling the growth of the All-in-one Modular Data Center market. Nonetheless, the integration of advanced technologies such as biometric in POS and the development of mobile POS are drive the growth of the All-in-one Modular Data Center market. Vendors of All-in-one Modular Data Center are highly focused on offering advanced solutions and services to its customers, which is significantly driving the global All-in-one Modular Data Center market.

Top Key Player:

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG,BLADEROOM GROUP LTD,DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,Flexenclosure AB,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,IBM Corporation,Schneider Electric SE,Active Power, Inc.,NTT Communications Corporation

the US is dominating the North America all-in-one modular data center market, which in turn boost the demand for All-in-one modular data center. U.S. is the hub of leading IT & cloud-based companies which includes Google, Oracle, IBM and Amazon Web Services, etc. The country is the world’s largest economy with a well-developed infrastructure. Also, it has the most influential financial market in the world and one of the largest stock exchange. The data splurge in the country is owing to the presence of several tech & financial institutions.

NORTH AMERICA ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America All-in-one modular data center Market by

Customized Container Types

Standard 20 ft. Container Module

Standard 40 ft. Container Module

Other Customized Container Module

North America All-in-one modular data center Market by Deployment Type

Indoor

Outdoor

North America All-in-one modular data center Market by End-User

BFSI

Telecom & IT

OTT

Government

Healthcare

Others

North America All-in-one modular data center Market by Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

