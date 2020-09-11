Europe Seaweed Derivatives market is accounted to US$ 5,789.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,684.1 Mn by 2027.

Europe seaweed derivatives market is expected to reach US$ 632.43 Mn by 2027 from US$ 362.05 Mn in 2018; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019–2027.The rising demand from the food &beverages industry and health benefits of seaweeds and seaweed derivatives are among the key factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of consumer awareness regarding seaweed derivatives limits the market growth in the region.

Seaweeds are red, brown, and green marine microalgae; their extracts are used in the horticultural crops owing to their plant growth promoting effects. The major derivatives of seaweeds include alginates, carrageenans, and agars, while their chemical derivatives include fatty acids and vitamins, mineral nutrients, phytoharmones, and complex polysaccharides, among others. Alginates are largely extracted from brown seaweeds, while carrageenans and agars are largely extracted from red seaweeds. Alginates, carrageenans, and agars are increasingly being used in food and beverages, animal feed, and agriculture industries, among others.

Top Key Player:

W Hydrocolloids, Inc.,KIMICA Corporation,DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,Gelymar S.A.,CP Kelco,Algaia,Compañía Española de Algas Marinas, S.A.,Cargill, Incorporated,Arthur Branwell & Co.

Growing preference of pet owners toward buying superior pet food products to favor the Europe Seaweed Derivatives market. Seaweed derivatives are increasingly being used in various industries including food and beverages, animal feed, and agriculture. These derivatives contain various nutrients and compounds that offer health benefits and functional properties in different applications.

EUROPE SEAWEED DERIVATIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Source

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

By End Use

Food and Beverages

Agricultural Products

Animal Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

