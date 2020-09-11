The Europe green tea market is accounted to US$ 1650.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2810.8 Mn by 2027.

Green tea is prepared from the Camellia sinensis plant. The leaf buds and dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant are used in the preparation of the green tea. It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves followed by drying them. Green tea is known to be beneficial against various health issues such as depression, various types of cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, gastric cancer, and many others. Consumers in developed and developing regions have become more aware of their health these days. Green tea is made from leaves and buds of Camellia sinensis, and it does not involve the process of withering and oxidation. Moreovr, the consumption of green tea is known to prevent cancer, liver cirrhosis, obesity, blood pressure, and many other chronic diseases.

Health benefits of flavoured green trea to favor the Europe green tea market.consumers in developed and developing regions have become more aware of their health these days. Green tea is made from leaves and buds of Camellia sinensis, and it does not involve the process of withering and oxidation. The consumption of green tea is known to prevent cancer, liver cirrhosis, obesity, blood pressure, and many other chronic diseases. It also helps in losing weight as it is composed of bioactive substances, including caffeine and polyphenols that help in breaking down of fat cells and discharging them into the circulatory tract, thereby driving its demand.

EUROPE GREEN TEA MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Green Tea Market, by Type

Green tea bags

Green Tea Instant Mixes

Iced Green Tea

Loose Leaf

Others

Europe Green Tea Market, by Flavour

Lemon

Aloe Vera

Cinnamon

Vanilla

Basil

Others

Europe Green Tea Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online

Others

Europe Green Tea Market, by Country

Germany

Turkey

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

