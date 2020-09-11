Europe Household Insecticides market is expected to reach US$ 3,184.5 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 5.4%.

The Europe household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 2,005.9 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 3,184.5 Mn by 2027.

The growth of the Europe Household Insecticides market is driven by the factors such as, growing geriatric population, increasing rate of obesity and rising incidence of diabetes. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to availability of alternatives for drug delivery and limitations associated with Household Insecticides in the region.

Mosquito-borne diseases are cited among the world’s leading causes of death and illness. The World Health Organization predicts that more than 300 million clinical cases are attributable to mosquito-borne diseases each year. Despite great strides over the last five decades, mosquito-borne illnesses continue to posture significant risks to a significant share of the population in Southern Europe. Current challenges postured by the emergence of West Nile virus in the Western hemisphere demonstrates the importance of cooperation and partnership of government to enhance public health.

Top Key Profile:

Godrej Consumer Products Limited,Liphatech, Inc,Neogen Corporation,SC Johnson & Son, Inc, Spectrum Brands, Inc.,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.,Bayer AG, PelGar International,Hockley International Limited

China is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to highest rate of incidences for the type 2 diabetes and increasing awareness in the country. However, rise in the prevalence of the diabetes is likely to add novel opportunities in the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

EUROPE HOUSEHOLD INSECTICIDES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Insect Type

Mosquitoes & Flies

Rats & other Rodents

Termites

Bedbugs & Beetles

Others

By Composition

Natural

Synthetic

By Packaging

Small

Medium

Large

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

