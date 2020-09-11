Europe Epinephrine market is expected to reach US$315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.

Epinephrine market is expected to reach US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,247.87 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the fast growth of epinephrine technology market in Europe and the growing prevalence of anaphylaxis cases in the European region. Whereas, lack of availability of epinephrine drug is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life‑threatening allergic reaction characterized by symptoms such as skin redness and itching, swallowing and breathing difficulties, wheezing, rapid breathing rate (tachypnoea), accelerated heart rate (tachycardia), and falling blood pressure. It may involve multiple systems of human body. Anaphylaxis is caused by exposure to an allergen (foods, insect stings, or medicines) that is recognized as a non-self by a human body.

Top Key Player:

Novartis AG,Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,Mylan N.V.,Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC,ALK-Abelló A/S,Abbott,Kaleo, Inc,BIOPROJET,Medeca Pharma AB,Erythpharm

EUROPE EPINEPHRINE– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Prefilled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Ampoules and Vials

By Application

Anaphylaxis

Superficial Bleeding

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiac Arrest

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

