Covid-19 Impact on Global Portable Tools Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Akar Tools, Apex Tools, Atlas Copco, Channellock, Danaher, etc.

The report titled Portable Tools Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Portable Tools market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Portable Tools industry. Growth of the overall Portable Tools market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Portable Tools Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Portable Tools industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Portable Tools market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Portable Tools market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Hand Tools

Power Tools

Garage Tools

Lighting Tools

Personal Protective EquipmentMarket segmentation, Portable Tools market segmented on the basis of Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Household The major players profiled in this report include:

Akar Tools

Apex Tools

Atlas Copco

Channellock

Danaher

Emerson Electric

Fiskars

General Tools & Instruments

Makita

JK Files

Kennametal

Klein Tools

Robert Bosch

Q.E.P.

Snap-On

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries