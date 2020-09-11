Latest News 2020: Smart Factory Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Smart Factory Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Smart Factory market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Smart Factory industry. Growth of the overall Smart Factory market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Smart Factory Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Smart Factory industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Factory market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Schnieder Electric

Atos SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Smart Factory market is segmented into

Process Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing

OthersMarket segmentation, Based on Application Smart Factory market is segmented into

Automobile and Transportation

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical and Material

Oil and Gas