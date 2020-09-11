Endpoint Protection Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Endpoint Protection market for 2020-2025.

The “Endpoint Protection Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Endpoint Protection industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Symantec

Sophos

Carbon Black

Kaspersky Labs

Intel Security

Trend Micro

McAfee

Comodo

Check Point. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Anti-virus

Antispyware/Antimalware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Intrusion Prevention

Endpoint Application ControlMarket segmentation, On the basis of the end users/applications,

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare