The wireless infrastructure is the networking framework in which devices communicate with each other by their access points. The increasing 4G, 5G data network connectivity is driving the growth of the wireless infrastructure market. The government and IT and telecom sectors across the globe are adopting wireless networks to optimize their tasks; hence, it positively impacts the growth of the wireless infrastructure market. The increasing use of cloud computing and artificial intelligence is a telecom application is also fuels the growth of the wireless infrastructure market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ADTRAN, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Ericsson

4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

6. NEC Corporation

7. Nokia Corporation

8. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9. Samsung

10. ZTE Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Wireless Infrastructure Market?

The growth of wireless networking technology is the major factor that drives the growth of the wireless infrastructure market. The wireless network infrastructure used in the macrocell radio access network and mobile core that propels the growth of the wireless infrastructure market. Growing network and increasing technology infrastructure among the industry vertical demand high-speed data connectivity and transmission that expected to drive the growth of the wireless infrastructure market.

What is the SCOPE of Wireless Infrastructure Market?

The “Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the wireless infrastructure market industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireless infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by network, component, and geography. The global wireless infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wireless infrastructure market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global wireless infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of network, component. On the basis of network the market is segmented as 2G/3G, 4G, 5G. On the basis of component?the market is segmented as macrocell radio access networks (RAN), small cells, remote radio heads (RRH), distributed antenna systems (DAS), cloud ran, carrier Wi-Fi, mobile core, backhaul.

What is the Regional Framework of Wireless Infrastructure Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wireless infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wireless infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

