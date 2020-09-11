Top Facts You Didn’t Know About Oatmeal Market with Top Vendors like Quaker Oats Company, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc

Oatmeal is widely consumed as a breakfast cereal, which is commonly enjoyed with fruits, nuts, and milk, due to its high dietary fiber and protein content, which helps lower cholesterol as well as provide energy for metabolism. Also, it is easy to cook, which makes it an ideal breakfast for people who are looking for a healthier lifestyle. Further, different manufactures also make this nutrient available in the form of cakes, cookies, energy bars, and desserts, for the consumers looking out for ready-to-eat oatmeal options.

Leading players of Oatmeal Market:

Quaker Oats Company, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A, Kellogg NA Co., General Mills, Inc., Hamlyn’s Of Scotland, World Finer Foods, Weetabix Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, and Bagrry’s India Ltd.

Segmentation by Type:

Whole Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, and Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Food Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others

