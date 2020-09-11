Mixed Xylene Market: Report Description

This FMI study on the Mixed Xylene market offers a ten-year forecast for the global Mixed Xylene market from 2018 to 2028. This study of the Mixed Xylene market considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2018 to 2028. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) in the Mixed Xylene market study has been represented from 2018 to 2028.

This Mixed Xylene market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, competition analysis, value chain and pricing chain analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Mixed Xylene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing petrochemical industry and high demand for aromatic hydrocarbons are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of Mixed Xylene in the global market.

Mixed Xylene is a colourless, flammable aromatic hydrocarbon liquid with a sweet odour. It is a mixture of different isomers of xylene such as meta-xylene, para-xylene, ortho-xylene and ethylbenzene. The distribution of isomers in xylene varies. Commercial xylenes from petroleum sources contain approximately 40 – 50% m-xylene, 20% o-xylene, 20% p-xylene, and 5 – 15% ethylbenzene. Around 98% of Para-Xylene is consumed by the polyester chain for the production of film, fibre and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), through one of two intermediates, i.e. dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) or purified terephthalic acid (PTA). Meta-Xylene is used in the production of isophthalic acid while Ortho-Xylene is used in the production of phthalic anhydride. Mixed Xylene is also used as a solvent in different end-use industries.

The FMI report on the Mixed Xylene market carefully analyses the market at a regional and global level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as grade, application, end use and region. This Mixed Xylene market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a detailed understanding of the market. The Mixed Xylene market report begins with the definition of the market, followed by the market background, market dynamics and analysis of the market by key segments, regional analysis of the market and competition landscape. Each section of the Mixed Xylene market report includes a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical developments, facts and key opinions collected from various industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Mixed Xylene Market: Segmentation

Grade

Isomer Grade

Solvent Grade

Application

Fuel Blending

Solvents

The Mixed Xylene market report begins with an introduction of the market, which includes the market taxonomy and product definition with respect to the global Mixed Xylene market assessment. In the following section, the Mixed Xylene market report describes the market development background, covering industry factors and macro-economic factors affecting the Mixed Xylene market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the Mixed Xylene market report discusses the dynamics of the market such as drivers (demand and supply side), restraints, opportunities and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. Market potential for manufacturers has been presented in the following section of the same chapter. This section also includes an assessment of the impact of market dynamics on the global Mixed Xylene market.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (Consumption in KT) projections for the Mixed Xylene market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments at a global level. The values for the global market represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at the regional level.

All the above sections evaluate the present Mixed Xylene market scenario and growth prospects in the global Mixed Xylene market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

Additionally, it is imperative to note that, in an inconsistent global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but furthermore analyse the market on the basis of crucial parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the Mixed Xylene market and identify the accurate opportunities available.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth and installation of Mixed Xylene across concerned regions, FMI has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.

Another significant feature of the Mixed Xylene market report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Mixed Xylene market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Mixed Xylene market.

In the concluding section of the Mixed Xylene market report, a competitive landscape of the Mixed Xylene market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Mixed Xylene market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes Mixed Xylene manufacturers. This section in the Mixed Xylene market report is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Mixed Xylene market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include Exxon Mobil Corporation, TOTAL S.A., GS Caltex Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Royal Dutch Shell plc, China National Petroleum Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, LLC, YPF Sociedad Anónima, and SK global chemical Co., Ltd.