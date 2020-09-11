The flight management systems are essential components of the avionics systems of a modern aircraft. These systems are computerized to automatically performs different in-flight operations such as reducing the aircraft crew workload for flight engineers or navigators. Flight management systems main function includes in-flight management and flight planning, by the use of different sensors such as inertial navigation systems (INS) and global positioning systems (GPS), among others. From the modern aircrafts, Boeing 767 was the first aircraft where the flight management systems were introduced.

The report aims to provide an overview of the flight management systems market with detailed market segmentation by fit, aircraft type, hardware, end-user, and geography. The global flight management systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flight management systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some Of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Esterline Technologies Corporation

3. Garmin Ltd.

4. General Electric Company

5. Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.

6. Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa

7. Lufthansa Systems GmbH and Co. Kg

8. Navtech, Inc.

9. Rockwell Collins

10. Thales Group

11. Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

The main factors fueling the flight management systems market are the growing need for next generation flight management. The growing demand for advanced technologies for in-flight navigation and planning, next generation flight management systems have been introduced and developed in some of the modern aircrafts. The next generation flight management systems are designed with an objective to reduce in pilot workload, improve fuel efficiency, and enhancement in flight safety. This factor is anticipated to fuel the market for flight management systems. Moreover, growing number of airlines across the globe is increasing the demand for modern aircrafts is also boosting the market for flight management systems. The aircraft manufacturers are incorporating the flight management systems in to the modern aircrafts in order to improve the flight operations.

The global flight management systems market is segmented on the basis of fit, aircraft type, hardware, and end-user. Based on fit, the flight management systems market is segmented into line fit and retrofit. The aircraft type is further segmented into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and others. On the basis of hardware into (visual display unit (VDU), control display unit (CDU), flight management computers (FMC). Based on end user, the flight management systems market is segmented into commercial and military.

