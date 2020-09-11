A crew management system is an application that assists in planning, tracking, and managing crew projects. Crew management systems perform these tasks with enhanced speed and accuracy to improve effectiveness and crew operation for decreasing cost and redundancy. Crew management software uses progressive programming for increasing crew utilization. They are mainly used by railways and airlines.

The report aims to provide an overview of crew management system market with detailed market segmentation by component, device, deployment type, application. The global crew management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading crew management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the crew management system market.

Some Of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. AIMS Int’l Ltd.

2. ARCOS LLC

3. Aviolinx

4. Fujitsu Limited

5. Hexaware Technologies Limited

6. IBS Software

7. Jeppesen (Boeing Digital Solutions, Inc.)

8. Lufthansa Systems GmbH and Co. KG

9. PDC Aviation

10. Sabre Airline Solutions

Factors such as growth in air traffic across the globe, growing focus on the safety of railways are some of the factors driving the growth of this crew management system market. Moreover, the necessity for reducing human errors are predicted to create new opportunities for the crew management system market. Further, the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the crew management systems market in the coming years.

The global crew management system market is segmented on the basis of component, device, deployment type, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of device, the market is segmented as smartphones, personal computers, tablets. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-cloud, server based. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as crew planning, crew training, crew services, crew operations.

