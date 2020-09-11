Indoor Air Purification Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026 | 3M, Abatement Tech, AllerAir
The report titled Global Indoor Air Purification Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Indoor Air Purification market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Indoor Air Purification market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Indoor Air Purification market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Indoor Air Purification market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Indoor Air Purification report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Indoor Air Purification report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Indoor Air Purification market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Indoor Air Purification market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Indoor Air Purification market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Indoor Air Purification market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Indoor Air Purification market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Indoor Air Purification Market Research Report: 3M, Abatement Tech, AllerAir, Aprilaire, Blueair, Honeywell, Sharp, Clarcor, MANN+HUMMEL, Daikin, Industrial Air Solutions, Halton, Trane, Lennox, Electrocorp
Global Indoor Air Purification Market Segmentation by Product: Dust Collectors & Vacuums
Fume & Smoke Collectors
Mist Eliminators
Fire & Emergency Exhaust
Global Indoor Air Purification Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial
Commercial
Residential
The Indoor Air Purification Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Indoor Air Purification market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Indoor Air Purification market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Indoor Air Purification market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Indoor Air Purification industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Indoor Air Purification market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Indoor Air Purification market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Indoor Air Purification market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Indoor Air Purification Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Indoor Air Purification Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Dust Collectors & Vacuums
1.4.3 Fume & Smoke Collectors
1.4.4 Mist Eliminators
1.4.5 Fire & Emergency Exhaust
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Industrial
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Indoor Air Purification, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Indoor Air Purification Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Indoor Air Purification Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Indoor Air Purification Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Indoor Air Purification Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Indoor Air Purification Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Indoor Air Purification Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Indoor Air Purification Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Indoor Air Purification Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Indoor Air Purification Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Indoor Air Purification Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Indoor Air Purification Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Indoor Air Purification Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Indoor Air Purification Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Indoor Air Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Indoor Air Purification Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Indoor Air Purification Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Indoor Air Purification Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Indoor Air Purification Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Indoor Air Purification Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Indoor Air Purification Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Indoor Air Purification Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Indoor Air Purification Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Indoor Air Purification Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Indoor Air Purification Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Indoor Air Purification Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Indoor Air Purification Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Indoor Air Purification Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Indoor Air Purification Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Indoor Air Purification Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Indoor Air Purification Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Indoor Air Purification Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Indoor Air Purification Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Indoor Air Purification Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Indoor Air Purification Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Indoor Air Purification Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Indoor Air Purification Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Indoor Air Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Indoor Air Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Indoor Air Purification Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Indoor Air Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Indoor Air Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Indoor Air Purification Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Air Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Air Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Air Purification Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Indoor Air Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Indoor Air Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Indoor Air Purification Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Air Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Air Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Air Purification Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 3M Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 Abatement Tech
12.2.1 Abatement Tech Corporation Information
12.2.2 Abatement Tech Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Abatement Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Abatement Tech Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.2.5 Abatement Tech Recent Development
12.3 AllerAir
12.3.1 AllerAir Corporation Information
12.3.2 AllerAir Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 AllerAir Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 AllerAir Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.3.5 AllerAir Recent Development
12.4 Aprilaire
12.4.1 Aprilaire Corporation Information
12.4.2 Aprilaire Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Aprilaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Aprilaire Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.4.5 Aprilaire Recent Development
12.5 Blueair
12.5.1 Blueair Corporation Information
12.5.2 Blueair Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Blueair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Blueair Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.5.5 Blueair Recent Development
12.6 Honeywell
12.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.6.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Honeywell Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.7 Sharp
12.7.1 Sharp Corporation Information
12.7.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Sharp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Sharp Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.7.5 Sharp Recent Development
12.8 Clarcor
12.8.1 Clarcor Corporation Information
12.8.2 Clarcor Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Clarcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Clarcor Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.8.5 Clarcor Recent Development
12.9 MANN+HUMMEL
12.9.1 MANN+HUMMEL Corporation Information
12.9.2 MANN+HUMMEL Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 MANN+HUMMEL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 MANN+HUMMEL Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.9.5 MANN+HUMMEL Recent Development
12.10 Daikin
12.10.1 Daikin Corporation Information
12.10.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Daikin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Daikin Indoor Air Purification Products Offered
12.10.5 Daikin Recent Development
12.12 Halton
12.12.1 Halton Corporation Information
12.12.2 Halton Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Halton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Halton Products Offered
12.12.5 Halton Recent Development
12.13 Trane
12.13.1 Trane Corporation Information
12.13.2 Trane Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Trane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Trane Products Offered
12.13.5 Trane Recent Development
12.14 Lennox
12.14.1 Lennox Corporation Information
12.14.2 Lennox Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Lennox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Lennox Products Offered
12.14.5 Lennox Recent Development
12.15 Electrocorp
12.15.1 Electrocorp Corporation Information
12.15.2 Electrocorp Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Electrocorp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Electrocorp Products Offered
12.15.5 Electrocorp Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Indoor Air Purification Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Indoor Air Purification Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
