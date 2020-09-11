“

The report titled Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Lifting Slings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Lifting Slings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Research Report: INDUSTRIAL RIGGING & SUPPLY, Pro Sling & Safety, LIFT-IT Manufacturing, Safeway Sling, Delta Rigging & Tools, ASC Industries, Stren-Flex, Sharrow Lifting Products, Miami Cordage, BENECA, Samson Rope, Unilift Equipment, HES NZ

Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Segmentation by Product: Round Slings

Web Slings



Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Segmentation by Application: Offshore

Onshore



The Synthetic Lifting Slings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Lifting Slings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Lifting Slings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Synthetic Lifting Slings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Round Slings

1.4.3 Web Slings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offshore

1.5.3 Onshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Synthetic Lifting Slings Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Synthetic Lifting Slings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Lifting Slings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Lifting Slings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Synthetic Lifting Slings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Synthetic Lifting Slings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Synthetic Lifting Slings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic Lifting Slings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Synthetic Lifting Slings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Synthetic Lifting Slings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Synthetic Lifting Slings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Lifting Slings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Lifting Slings Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Lifting Slings Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 INDUSTRIAL RIGGING & SUPPLY

12.1.1 INDUSTRIAL RIGGING & SUPPLY Corporation Information

12.1.2 INDUSTRIAL RIGGING & SUPPLY Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 INDUSTRIAL RIGGING & SUPPLY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 INDUSTRIAL RIGGING & SUPPLY Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.1.5 INDUSTRIAL RIGGING & SUPPLY Recent Development

12.2 Pro Sling & Safety

12.2.1 Pro Sling & Safety Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pro Sling & Safety Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pro Sling & Safety Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Pro Sling & Safety Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.2.5 Pro Sling & Safety Recent Development

12.3 LIFT-IT Manufacturing

12.3.1 LIFT-IT Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.3.2 LIFT-IT Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 LIFT-IT Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 LIFT-IT Manufacturing Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.3.5 LIFT-IT Manufacturing Recent Development

12.4 Safeway Sling

12.4.1 Safeway Sling Corporation Information

12.4.2 Safeway Sling Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Safeway Sling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Safeway Sling Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.4.5 Safeway Sling Recent Development

12.5 Delta Rigging & Tools

12.5.1 Delta Rigging & Tools Corporation Information

12.5.2 Delta Rigging & Tools Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Delta Rigging & Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Delta Rigging & Tools Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.5.5 Delta Rigging & Tools Recent Development

12.6 ASC Industries

12.6.1 ASC Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 ASC Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 ASC Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ASC Industries Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.6.5 ASC Industries Recent Development

12.7 Stren-Flex

12.7.1 Stren-Flex Corporation Information

12.7.2 Stren-Flex Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Stren-Flex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Stren-Flex Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.7.5 Stren-Flex Recent Development

12.8 Sharrow Lifting Products

12.8.1 Sharrow Lifting Products Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sharrow Lifting Products Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sharrow Lifting Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Sharrow Lifting Products Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.8.5 Sharrow Lifting Products Recent Development

12.9 Miami Cordage

12.9.1 Miami Cordage Corporation Information

12.9.2 Miami Cordage Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Miami Cordage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Miami Cordage Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.9.5 Miami Cordage Recent Development

12.10 BENECA

12.10.1 BENECA Corporation Information

12.10.2 BENECA Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 BENECA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 BENECA Synthetic Lifting Slings Products Offered

12.10.5 BENECA Recent Development

12.12 Unilift Equipment

12.12.1 Unilift Equipment Corporation Information

12.12.2 Unilift Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Unilift Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Unilift Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 Unilift Equipment Recent Development

12.13 HES NZ

12.13.1 HES NZ Corporation Information

12.13.2 HES NZ Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 HES NZ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 HES NZ Products Offered

12.13.5 HES NZ Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic Lifting Slings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Synthetic Lifting Slings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

