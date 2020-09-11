This research study by FMI (Future Market Insights) offers a ten-year forecast for the global Electroplating Service market for the forecast period 2018-2029. To estimate the market value of Electroplating Service, we have considered FY 2018 as the base year, and market values have been estimated keeping in mind the trends, driving factors, and key developments by key global Electroplating Service market participants. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the Electroplating Service market has been derived for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

This global Electroplating Service market report consists of around 21 sections that elaborate the market numbers in terms of value in US$ million, at regional and global levels. The first section of the global Electroplating Service market report covers an executive summary that highlights the key trends that are being witnessed in the global market from the manufacturers’ side as well as consumers’ side. The next section covers the global Electroplating Service market introduction, including the taxonomy by metal type and end-use industry; definitions of the segments considered; and other information relevant to the global Electroplating Service market.

An Overview of the Electroplating Service Market Report

Electroplating Service Market: Executive Summary

The Electroplating Service market report begins with an executive summary that covers a gist of overall report, highlighting the global Electroplating Service market overview in terms of value through various segments. The section also covers key supply- and demand-side trends, technology roadmap, FMI analysis, and recommendations on the global Electroplating Service market.

Electroplating Service Market: Introduction

The market introduction section of the report covers market taxonomy, market definitions, and research scope of the Electroplating Service market.

Electroplating Service Market: Background

The market background section of the global Electroplating Service market report includes macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, restraints, drivers, opportunities, and trends, along with forecast factors affecting the growth of the Electroplating Service market.

Electroplating Service Market: Segmentation

By Metal Type

Gold

Silver

Copper

Nickel

Chromium

Zinc

Other (Cadmium, Tin, etc.)

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

Jewelry

Machinery Parts & Components

Others (Silverware, Optics, Etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Electroplating Service Market: Forecast

The market estimate section delivers a price analysis of the Electroplating Service market on the basis of regional fronts, wherein, the average weighted price has been calculated to arrive at the global average prices of the market. This chapter also covers global market analysis on the basis of segments, coupled with regional segmental analysis in terms of value, year-on-year growth, market share, and market attractiveness index.

Electroplating Service Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This chapter covers the Electroplating Service market analysis for key emerging countries that are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for electroplaters, globally.

Electroplating Service Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the Electroplating Service market report, a detailed competition analysis was done with a market share analysis pertaining to the Electroplating Service market, and the performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global Electroplating Service market. The section also covers the detailed company profiles of key players in the Electroplating Service market report.

The report on the global Electroplating Service market studies some of the major players in the Electroplating Service market, such as Allied Finishing, Inc., Atotech Deutschland GMBH, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd, Kuntz Electroplating Service Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing Inc., Roy Metal Finishing Inc., Bajaj Electroplaters, J & N Metal Products LLC, Peninsula Metal Finishing, Inc., and Sharretts Plating Co. Inc.

Research Methodology

The initial stage of the research study includes the formulation of assumptions that are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involve the triangulation of the data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the global Electroplating Service market trends and opportunities for Electroplating Service manufacturers, the market has been segmented on the basis of metal type, end-use industry, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2018 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank sources, etc. For final analysis of the market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and production-consumption scenario of Electroplating Service. For forecasting the market data, we have considered historic data for the period of 2014–2018.

