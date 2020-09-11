“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Flexible Coupling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flexible Coupling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flexible Coupling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flexible Coupling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flexible Coupling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flexible Coupling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flexible Coupling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flexible Coupling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flexible Coupling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flexible Coupling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flexible Coupling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flexible Coupling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flexible Coupling Market Research Report: Ringfeder, Timken(Lovejoy), Varvel, Tsubaki, MAYR, Voith, Wittenstein, John Crane, Jbj Techniques, Reich, SGF, Cross+Morse, RFT, JAKOB, EIDE, Huebner, AB TRASMISSIONI, Moenninghoff, Ruland, Mikipulley, HUCO, Lenze(Techdrives)

Flexible Coupling Market Types: Set Screw Type

Clamping Type

Jaw Type

Plug-In Type

Others



Flexible Coupling Market Applications: Industrial

Railway

Renewable Energy

Others



The Flexible Coupling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flexible Coupling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flexible Coupling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flexible Coupling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flexible Coupling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flexible Coupling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flexible Coupling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flexible Coupling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Flexible Coupling Market Overview

1.1 Flexible Coupling Product Overview

1.2 Flexible Coupling Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Set Screw Type

1.2.2 Clamping Type

1.2.3 Jaw Type

1.2.4 Plug-In Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Flexible Coupling Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Flexible Coupling Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Flexible Coupling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Flexible Coupling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Flexible Coupling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Flexible Coupling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Flexible Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Flexible Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Flexible Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Flexible Coupling Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Flexible Coupling Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Flexible Coupling Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Flexible Coupling Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Flexible Coupling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Flexible Coupling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flexible Coupling Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flexible Coupling Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flexible Coupling as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flexible Coupling Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Flexible Coupling Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flexible Coupling Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Flexible Coupling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Flexible Coupling Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Flexible Coupling Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Flexible Coupling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Flexible Coupling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Flexible Coupling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Flexible Coupling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Flexible Coupling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Flexible Coupling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Flexible Coupling by Application

4.1 Flexible Coupling Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Railway

4.1.3 Renewable Energy

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Flexible Coupling Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Flexible Coupling Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Flexible Coupling Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Flexible Coupling Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Flexible Coupling by Application

4.5.2 Europe Flexible Coupling by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Flexible Coupling by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling by Application

5 North America Flexible Coupling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Flexible Coupling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Flexible Coupling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Coupling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Flexible Coupling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flexible Coupling Business

10.1 Ringfeder

10.1.1 Ringfeder Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ringfeder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Ringfeder Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Ringfeder Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.1.5 Ringfeder Recent Development

10.2 Timken(Lovejoy)

10.2.1 Timken(Lovejoy) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Timken(Lovejoy) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Timken(Lovejoy) Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Ringfeder Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.2.5 Timken(Lovejoy) Recent Development

10.3 Varvel

10.3.1 Varvel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Varvel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Varvel Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Varvel Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.3.5 Varvel Recent Development

10.4 Tsubaki

10.4.1 Tsubaki Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tsubaki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Tsubaki Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Tsubaki Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.4.5 Tsubaki Recent Development

10.5 MAYR

10.5.1 MAYR Corporation Information

10.5.2 MAYR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 MAYR Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 MAYR Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.5.5 MAYR Recent Development

10.6 Voith

10.6.1 Voith Corporation Information

10.6.2 Voith Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Voith Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Voith Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.6.5 Voith Recent Development

10.7 Wittenstein

10.7.1 Wittenstein Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wittenstein Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Wittenstein Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Wittenstein Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.7.5 Wittenstein Recent Development

10.8 John Crane

10.8.1 John Crane Corporation Information

10.8.2 John Crane Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 John Crane Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 John Crane Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.8.5 John Crane Recent Development

10.9 Jbj Techniques

10.9.1 Jbj Techniques Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jbj Techniques Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Jbj Techniques Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jbj Techniques Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.9.5 Jbj Techniques Recent Development

10.10 Reich

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Flexible Coupling Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Reich Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Reich Recent Development

10.11 SGF

10.11.1 SGF Corporation Information

10.11.2 SGF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 SGF Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SGF Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.11.5 SGF Recent Development

10.12 Cross+Morse

10.12.1 Cross+Morse Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cross+Morse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Cross+Morse Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Cross+Morse Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.12.5 Cross+Morse Recent Development

10.13 RFT

10.13.1 RFT Corporation Information

10.13.2 RFT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 RFT Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 RFT Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.13.5 RFT Recent Development

10.14 JAKOB

10.14.1 JAKOB Corporation Information

10.14.2 JAKOB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 JAKOB Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 JAKOB Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.14.5 JAKOB Recent Development

10.15 EIDE

10.15.1 EIDE Corporation Information

10.15.2 EIDE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 EIDE Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 EIDE Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.15.5 EIDE Recent Development

10.16 Huebner

10.16.1 Huebner Corporation Information

10.16.2 Huebner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Huebner Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Huebner Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.16.5 Huebner Recent Development

10.17 AB TRASMISSIONI

10.17.1 AB TRASMISSIONI Corporation Information

10.17.2 AB TRASMISSIONI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 AB TRASMISSIONI Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 AB TRASMISSIONI Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.17.5 AB TRASMISSIONI Recent Development

10.18 Moenninghoff

10.18.1 Moenninghoff Corporation Information

10.18.2 Moenninghoff Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Moenninghoff Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Moenninghoff Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.18.5 Moenninghoff Recent Development

10.19 Ruland

10.19.1 Ruland Corporation Information

10.19.2 Ruland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Ruland Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Ruland Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.19.5 Ruland Recent Development

10.20 Mikipulley

10.20.1 Mikipulley Corporation Information

10.20.2 Mikipulley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Mikipulley Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Mikipulley Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.20.5 Mikipulley Recent Development

10.21 HUCO

10.21.1 HUCO Corporation Information

10.21.2 HUCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 HUCO Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 HUCO Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.21.5 HUCO Recent Development

10.22 Lenze(Techdrives)

10.22.1 Lenze(Techdrives) Corporation Information

10.22.2 Lenze(Techdrives) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Lenze(Techdrives) Flexible Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Lenze(Techdrives) Flexible Coupling Products Offered

10.22.5 Lenze(Techdrives) Recent Development

11 Flexible Coupling Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Flexible Coupling Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Flexible Coupling Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”