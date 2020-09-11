Metal Cans Market: Overview

Metal Cans are type of metal packaging systems initially introduced in the beginning of nineteenth century, for packaging of wine, but its scope of application has now expanded into various end-use commodity packing purposes such as edible food & beverage items, chemicals, oil etc. Metal Cans are generally made up of materials such as steel, aluminum, and tin and contributes more than one third of the overall metal packaging market. The major advantages of Metal Cans are that they are 100% recyclable without the loss of its quality and sturdiness. The recycle rate of metal can packaging has been two and half times more than any other packaging solution. Another advantage of recycling of Metal Cans is that it reduces CO2 use thereby reducing the parent material usage.

Metal Cans Market: Dynamics

The Metal Cans market is prominently propelled by its growing use in food and beverage packaging, especially used in packaging of aerated and non-aerated beverages. The increased personal products portfolio and its usage will naturally augment the packaging market as well. The consumer demand for lightweight packaging, increasing heath awareness regarding use of non-carcinogenic packaging materials, is creating high growth opportunities for the metal cans market. However, the increasing replacement potential of polymer based packaging material such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyethylene packaging is expected to dent the market share of metal cans in the overall packaging market, over the forecast period.

The inception of new companies among beverage and personal care products industry along with innovative packaging offerings are growth drivers of the metal cans market.

Metal Cans Market: Segmentation

Global metal cans market segmented on the basis of Material Type

Steel

Aluminum

Tin

Global metal cans market segmented on the basis of Can Fabrication Type

Two Piece Metal Can

Three Piece Metal Can

Global metal cans market segmented on the basis of on the basis of application

Food & Beverage Alcoholic Beverages Non–Alcoholic Beverages (Aerated and Non-Aerated Beverages) Processed Dairy Food Products Other Processed Food Products Edible Oil

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Industrial Chemicals (Solvents, Dyes, Paints, Lubricants, etc.)

Metal Cans Market: Regional Overview

The global metal cans market has been divided into seven key geographical regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The Western Europe and North America dominates the global metal cans market due its high consumption in food and beverage industry. However these region anticipated to register sluggish growth due to availability of alternative packaging. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at higher rate. Growth in the region is propelled by rapidly increasing consumption of end use industries. The Asia Pacific region has been influenced by setting up of new manufacturing facilities from leading global OEMs owing to availability of raw materials at cheap prices and government initiatives to promote investment measures especially countries like South East Asian countries. Latin America, Middle East and Africa also significantly contributes to the metal cans market. The best example of this fact is that Brazil being Numero Uno position of producer and exporter of orange juice in the world, mainly endorses metal cans for its packaging process proving as a lucrative market for the same.

Metal Cans Market: Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global metal cans market are

Rexam PLC

Silgan Containers LLC

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Independent Can Company

Trinity Holdings

Berlin Packaging Company

Crown Holdings, Inc.

SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.

Caira Can Company Limited

The Cary Company

Ball Corporation

Allstate Can Corporation

Can Smart(PTY) LTD

AlliedCans Limited

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13613

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Proposition Analysis

Cost and Price Point Analysis

Consumer Performance Analysis

List of Prominent By Region

Replacement Potential of Plastic Packaging over Metal Packaging

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: