Some of the key players operating in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market are Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Springer Mountain Farms, Smart Chicken, Applegate, Bell & Evans, DaBecca Natural Foods, Foster Farms, EVOL FOODS, Meyer Natural Angus LLC., White Oak Pastures, Springer Mountain Farms, Red Bird Farms among others.

On 10th August 2017, Giant Food of Maryland, LLC, which is an American supermarket chain launched private labelled antibiotic-free meat range in order to deliver consumers highest quality of fresh meat products. This included, company’s antibiotic-free pork range.

On 22nd February 2017, Smithfield Foods, Inc., which is a S. based meat processing manufacturer launched a range of antibiotic-free meat including, bacon, fresh pork products, packed meat under its clean mart brand Pure Farm for food service and retail. This range of antibiotic-free meat is produced under minimal processing and is produced under highest standards without the use of antibiotics.

On 1st March, 2016, Tyson Foods, Inc., which is an American multinational corporation launched antibiotic-free pork brand. This new antibiotic-free meat product is minimally processed and is free from any artificial ingredients.

In 2015, Foster’s Farm Co, which is engaged in processing five million chicken a week announced efforts to produce antibiotic-free meat.

Antibiotics are one of the greatest discovery and for over 60 years antibiotics are widely used in livestock for several reasons. Over the last few years, the use of antibiotics in animal industry has been witnessing significant fall thus, contributing towards the market growth of antibiotic-free meat globally. Poultry is one of the largest growing meat category globally which is a push for the global market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future. Growing consumers demand for organic and clean label products will further add on to the growing market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

