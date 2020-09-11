Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) is a vehicle driver assistance system that helps a driver to steer the vehicle easily by augmenting steering effort needed to turn steering wheels. The EPAS system mainly comprises of electric motor, torque & steering angle sensors, and Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that makes vehicle steering easy and effortless. The sensors of an EPAS system measure the position of steering wheels and the torque applied by the driver. This data is then fed to the ECU based on which, it commands electric motor to apply the desired torque and steers the vehicle in accordance with its speed. EPAS is an energy-efficient system that consumes energy only when the steering wheel is turned. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) market accounted for over US$ 35 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2030.

The global EPAS market is driven by several factors, such as the growing automotive industry, increasing research & development activities by major automotive manufacturers, and the advantages of EPAS over the hydraulic steering system. The EPAS system is more efficient when compared with its traditional counterparts. It has no massive hydraulics to bleed and it exerts a lesser mechanical drag on the engine when compared with other steering systems. R&D activities by various automotive manufacturers to develop a sophisticated and robust steering system will propel market growth in the coming years.

Major Key Players of the Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, DENSO CORPORATION, De Amertek Corporation, Nexteer, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd, HYUNDAI MOBIS, SHOWA CORPORATION

Moreover, the high preference of EPAS for electric vehicles & auto-pilot-enabled vehicles, mechanically less complex & fewer moving parts, and increasing number of government norms related to fuel-efficient technologies are anticipated to boost EPAS market growth globally. For instance, a majority of countries in the European Union offer tax benefits and financial incentives for buying electric, hybrid, & fuel-cell vehicles.

However, the high cost of EPAS systems, difficulties in failure diagnosis, and development of Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS) systems are some of the major factors which will hinder market growth in the coming years. The EHPS system is the combination of EPAS and Hydraulic Power Steering (HPAS) technologies, which makes it more energy-efficient and capable of overcoming the drawbacks of both these steering systems.

Major Types of Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market covered are:

Pinion Type EPAS

Rack Type EPAS

Column Type EPAS

Major Applications of Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market covered are:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market Size

2.2 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

