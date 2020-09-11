Electric vehicle charging station is an element of the infrastructure that supplies electric energy for recharging plug-in electric vehicles such as electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles among others. Electric vehicle charging stations provides a wide range of special connectors that conform to various standards. Moreover, EV charging can be performed at home or at work. Few electric vehicles have converters on board which can be plugged into a standard electrical outlet or a high-capacity appliance outlet. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global electric vehicle charging stations market accounted for over ~US$ 2.3 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~34% from 2019 to 2030.

The significant growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and investments in electrification of both residential and commercial charging infrastructure by companies and government institutions. Moreover, increasing focus on development of electric infrastructure and rising concerns regarding emissions are anticipated to boost the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market further during the forecast period. Extensive R&D studies and collaborations by major companies & governments across the globe, aimed towards improving safety & precision of electric vehicle charging stations, are expected to contribute considerably to the market.

Major Key Players of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market are:

ABB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Pod Point., BP Chargemaster, CHROMA ATE INC., and Shell, among others.

For instance, in 2019, Energy Efficiency Service Ltd. (EESL) expanded its EV charging infrastructure across the national capital of India with the collaboration of South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Similarly, in April 2019, ABB launched the world’s first fully electric, autonomous, 12-meter passenger bus in Singapore. Moreover, in 2019, according to TATA ELXSI white paper report, various national bodies of the Netherlands, China, Germany, and France, among others, have funded municipalities to install charging stations in collaboration with utility bodies. The rising demand for electric vehicles and increasing investments made by governments across the globe to develop EV charging infrastructure is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. These investments creates opportunities for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to expand their revenue stream and geographical presence. Moreover, investments by companies for electrification are expected to fuel the growth of the EV charging station market.

Increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution, greenhouse gas, and the extensive use of renewable energy have led to the rising demand for alternatives transport solutions. Electric vehicles are eco-friendly and helps in reducing air pollution, thus leading to better air quality and fewer health problems. Moreover, electric vehicles are quieter than petrol/diesel vehicles, which ultimately reduces chances of noise pollution. Furthermore, EVs are cheaper to maintain as they have fewer moving parts as compared to conventional petrol/diesel vehicles that are composed of expensive exhaust systems, starter motors, fuel injection systems, and several other parts. All these factors are expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years.

Major Types of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market covered are:

AC Charging Station

DC Charging Station

Major Applications of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market covered are:

Residential

Commercial

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

