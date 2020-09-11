3D Printing Market Rising need for business agility with Top Competitors like D Systems

Global 3D Printing Market

By Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Service)

Process (Binder Jetting, Directed Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion, Sheet Lamination, Vat Photopolymerization)

Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Polyjet Printing/Multijet Printing, Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting, Laser Metal Deposition, Digital Light Processing, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Others Technologies)

Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Part Manufacturing)

Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Education, Industrial, Energy, Printed Electronics, Jewelry, Food and Culinary, Others)

Worldwide 3D printing market is to enroll a sound CAGR of 22.75% in the figure time of 2019-2026. The report contains information from the base year of 2018 and the memorable year of 2017.

The ascent in the market worth can be ascribed to decrease in assembling cost and time, decrease of blunders, and the ability to manufacture redid items.

Top Tycoon Of ?3D Printing Market

Stratasys Ltd

3D Systems

Arcam Ab (General Electric)

Autodesk, Inc.

Exone Company

Hoganas AB

Optomec, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Voxeljet AG

GE Additive

HP Inc.

Porter’s Five Forces

Porter’s 5 Forces is an analytical model used to help identify the structure of an industry and to help companies determine their competitive strategies.

Industry competition.

New players in the industry.

Supplier (seller) power.

Buyer (customer) power

Threat of substitutes.

The 3D Printing market covers regions such as-

South America

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Market Drivers:

Regular advancement in technology is driving the growth of the market

Reduction in production cost and time is helping the market to grow

Rising demand in healthcare and other applications is also flourishing the growth of the market

Increasing government initiatives and investments drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Costly materials and limited availability are restraining the market growth

Lack of Standard Process Control hinders the market growth

Lack of information about this technology hampers the market growth

