Supply Chain Analytics Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Supply Chain Analytics market for 2020-2025.

The “Supply Chain Analytics Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Supply Chain Analytics industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Birst

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Kinaxis

MicroStrategy

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tableau Software. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Supply chain planning and procurement

Sales & Operations Planning

Manufacturing analytics

Transportation and logistics analytics

Visualization and reporting toolsMarket segmentation, On the basis of the end users/applications,

Retail and consumer packaged goods

Health care and life sciences

Manufacturing, automotive

Aerospace and defense