Manufacturing operations management or MOM is a type of software that enables full visibility in manufacturing processes in order to steadily improve the performance of the processes in the manufacturing operations. The MOM set rules and policies which are required to sustain production value and controls the operations accordingly. It helps in improving production, maintenance, quality control, and staffing with planned objectives like product innovation, cost reduction, quality, sustainability, and regulatory compliance. With the evolution of manufacturing execution systems (MES), a system for manufacturing operations management incorporates all the production processes to improve the quality management, manufacturing execution systems, research & development, advanced scheduling, & planning etc.

The digitalization of the processes also improves the overall performance by increasing flexibility, time to market and all-round efficiency of the production processes and the manufacturing operation. Manufacturers are in good condition with an entirely digitized process and are able to respond to the swift changes in the market. These aspects are also anticipated to drive the growth in the global manufacturing operations management software for the forecast period. The manufacturing operations management software is being used in various small and large industries which include Automobiles, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages and many more.

The regional analysis of Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

*Automobiles

*Electronics

*Pharmaceuticals

*Food and Beverages

*Others

By Type:

*Small Enterprises

*Medium Enterprises

*Large Enterprises

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Siemens, Wonderware, ABB, Apriso, Lighthouse, Rockwell, iBASEt, Plex, Qubes, Apriso and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by Substrate, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by Regeneration Catalyst, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market, by On-Highway Vehicle, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Research Objective

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

2.5. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

