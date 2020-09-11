Global System Integration Market valued approximately USD 244.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.19% over the forecast period 2017-2025. System integration is defined in engineering as the process of bringing together the component sub-systems into one system. The major factors speculated to boost the market are the rising needs for eliminating diversity, heterogeneity, and varying distinctiveness of significant applications & infrastructures.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Service:

*Application Integration

*Infrastructure Integration

*Consulting

End-Use:

*Retail

*IT & Telecom

*Energy

*BFSI

*Healthcare

*Government

*Others

Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are HCL Technologies, Accenture, Lockheed Martin Corp., BAE Systems, IBM Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Oracle Corp., Cisco Systems, and Hewlett Packard Company. Acquisitions & effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are also few of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the System Integration Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

Chapter 1. Global System Integration Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global System Integration Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global System Integration Market by Service

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. System Integration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Application Integration

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Infrastructure Integration

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Consulting

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global System Integration Market by End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. System Integration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Retail

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. IT & Telecom

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Energy

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

