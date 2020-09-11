Global Application Platform Market to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2025.Global Application Platform Market valued approximately USD 2.08 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key success factors for this market are; rising importance of DevOps and Application Platform-as-Service (aPaaS) and competition from open-source alternatives is restraining the application platform market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By software:

*Application platform

*Transaction processing monitor

By Service:

*Deployment & Integration

*Support & Maintenance

*Managed

By Deployment:

*aPaas

*On premises

By Organisation size:

*Large enterprises

*Small enterprises

*Medium enterprises

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, SAP, NEC, Micro focus, Oracle, Microsoft, Hitachi, Abode system, HPE, Red hat, Akamai, Gigaspaces, Tmaxsoft, Navisite. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Application Platform Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Application Platform Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Application Platform Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Application Platform Market, By Software

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Application Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Application platform

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Transaction processing monitor

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Application Platform Market, By Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Application Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Deployment & Integration

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Support & maintenance

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Managed

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

