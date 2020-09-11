Pen Needles Market is worth USD 1.48 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2016 to 2022.

The objective of this report is to describe the market trends and revenue forecasts for the pen needles market for the next five years. The report focuses on defining and describing the key influencing factors for the growth of the market. It also offers an in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, key market players, and premium industry trends.

The report tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the pen needles market. The scope of this report covers the pen needles market by its major segments, which include the needle length, types, applications, and the major geographic regions.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

Thorough understanding of the dynamics influencing the various segments of this market

Detailed analysis of the regulatory environment impacting the growth of this market

Valuable insights into the key technological and market trends impacting this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

Pen needles market has seen various innovative progressions, which require consideration when it comes to understanding the developing interest for the security infusions in the healthcare industry.

The rapid advancements have prompted the improvements in the wellbeing pen needles with an intention to diminish the pain, provide comfort, and above all decrease the needle-stick wounds.

The favorable reimbursement policies, the increasing prevalence of diabetes, and the rising geriatric population are some of the major driving factors for this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the pen needles market by the following segments:

Pen Needles Market, by Needle Length

4mm

5mm

6mm

8mm

10mm

12mm

Pen Needles Market, by Types

Safety Pen Needles

Standard Pen Needles

Pen Needles Market, by Applications

Insulin

Glucagon-Like-Peptide 1

Growth Hormone

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

LDI, Ltd. (Ultimed, Inc.)

Berpu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Owen Mumford, Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Investindustrial (Artsana S.p.a.)

Ypsomed Holding Ag

Terumo Corporation

Eli Lily and Company

