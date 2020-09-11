Orphan Drugs Market is worth USD 111.87 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 214.14 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.43% from 2016 to 2022.

The global orphan drugs market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the orphan drugs market.

The primary reason for the growth of the orphan drugs market includes the government support from the developed as well as developing regions to develop the advanced orphan drugs. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) department is specifically dedicated to driving the developments and evaluation of the orphan drugs, biologics, devices, or medical foods that can be useful for the treatment and diagnosis of the rare diseases.

The U.S. government also provides 50% of tax credit on the research and development expenses spent on orphan drugs development by companies. These types of initiatives would, in turn, increase the investment in the orphan drug development, driving the growth of the orphan drugs market.

The increasing number of cases of the rare forms of cancers coupled with the innovations in biotechnology are also driving the growth of the orphan drugs market.

However, the low interest of the companies to develop the orphan drugs and the high costs of these drugs may hamper the market growth to some extent.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the orphan drugs market by the following segments:

Orphan Drugs Market, by Type

Biological Orphan Drugs

Non-Biological Orphan Drugs

Orphan Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Hematology

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disease

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the orphan drugs market include:

Amgen, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Novartis International AG

Shire, plc

Hoffman-La-Roche

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

