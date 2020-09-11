IoT Healthcare Market worth USD 112.26 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 283.04 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2016 to 2022.
The global IoT healthcare market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the IoT healthcare market.
KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:
Thorough understanding of the dynamics influencing the various segments of this market
Detailed analysis of the regulatory environment impacting the growth of this market
Valuable insights into the key technological and market trends impacting this market
KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:
The key factors driving the growth of the IoT healthcare market include the rising demand from the healthcare industry.
The substantial reduction of the healthcare costs and innovations in the high-speed networking technologies are also some of the major growth drivers for the market.
The increasing connectivity of the healthcare devices and the rise in the adoption of remote monitoring of the patients are also significant factors driving the growth of the IoT healthcare market in the coming years.
However, the insufficient governance standards and the less effective IoT technical skills are the key factors hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Moreover, the issues related to data security, interoperability, and the absence of proper data management skills are also some of the major challenges faced by the industry.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
This report analyzes the IoT healthcare market by the following segments:
IoT Healthcare Market, by Component
Medical Devices
Service
Systems and Software
IoT Healthcare Market, by Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth Low Energy
Cellular
Satellite
ZigBee
Wi-Fi
Near Field Communication
IoT Healthcare Market, by Applications
Medication Management
Connected Imaging
Clinical Operations and Workflow Management
Inpatient Monitoring
Telemedicine
IotT Healthcare Market, by End-users
Diagnostic and Research Laboratories
Clinics, Surgical Centers, and Hospitals
Defense and Government Institutions
Clinical Research Organization
KEY MARKET PLAYERS:
Key players in the IoT healthcare market include:
Cisco Systems
GE Healthcare
SAP SE
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Qualcomm Life, Inc.
Philips
Medtronic
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
Stanley Healthcare
