The global industrial automation market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the industrial automation market.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market ecosystem and its impact on the revenue growth

Meticulous understanding of the key new market opportunities in individual geographic regions/countries

Detailed analysis of the significant sustainability strategies adopted by the major players in this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The industrial automation market has been experiencing substantial growth in recent years. This growth is boosted with the increasing demand of Interne of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine communication technology in industrialization processes of various manufacturing segments such as machinery and processing units.

Several other driving factors such as smart waste management system, optimize resource allocation, improved process efficiency, and time bound systems are expected to be the key opportunity areas for the global industrial automation market.

However, the requirement for huge capital investment and inefficient managing skills in the industry limit the adoption of automated technology in the manufacturing industry.

Incompatibility in various equipment standards in the manufacturing processes, high maintenance cost, and difficulties in shifting and modernizing plant machinery parts are also believed to inhibiting the growth of industrial automation market.

The demand for wage cutting contribute to decreasing the operational costs and providing smart robotics technology at a reduced cost, which is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the industrial automation market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the industrial automation market by the following segments:

Industrial Automation Market, by Technology

SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition)

DCS (Distributed Control System)

PLC (Programmable Logic Controller)

MES (Manufacturing Execution System)

HMI (Human Machine Interface)

PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)

Industrial Automation Market, by End-User

Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Mining & Metals

Power & Energy

Processing Units

Food and Beverages

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the industrial automation market include:

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Emerson Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

