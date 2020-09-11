Wearable technology market worth USD 29.92 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 71.23 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2016 to 2021.

Our industry experts anticipate that within the wearable technology market, the smart watches will dominate the product segment, and will grow at a CAGR of more than 15%. In addition, the fashion and lifestyle will be the fastest-growing application segment of the market, witnessing growth at a CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period. While North America is poised to dominate the global market based on revenue, the Asia-Pacific region is set to emerge as the fastest-growing geographic region of the wearable technology market.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market segments that will showcase the greatest growth potential

Information about the technological advancements influencing the growth of the global market

Extensive analysis of the key players dominating the competitive landscape of this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

Rising penetration and adoption of the smart mobile devices coupled with the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) is boosting the global wearable technology market.

Some key players actively operating in the market are profiting from substantial venture capital funding, thereby bolstering the global market.

Significant adoption of the wearable technology enabled products across the enterprises proves to be a huge opportunity for the players in this industry.

The inadequate battery life of the wearable products along with the rising data confidentiality and security concerns are hindering the growth of the global wearable technology market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the wearable technology market by the following segments:

Wearable Technology Market, by Products

Smart Clothing & Smart Glasses

Sleep Sensors

Smart Watches

Activity Monitors

Augmented Reality Headsets

Continuous Glucose Monitor

Heart Rate Monitors (HRMs)

Drug Delivery Devices

Hand Worn Terminals

Wearable Patches

Jewelries

Wearable Technology Market, by Application

Introduction

Infotainment

Fitness & Wellness

Healthcare & Medical

Industrial & Military

Safety & Security

Fashion & Lifestyle

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the wearable technology market include:

Google Inc.

Apple Inc.

Nike Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Xiaomi, Inc.

adidas Group

Sony Corporation

Suunto Oy

Garmin International, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

