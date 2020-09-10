The indoor location market has gained substantial traction in the past few years owing to the growing number of connected assets, equipment, machinery, and critical components. Further, the indoor location-based solution and services provide an opportunity to the leading enterprises to leverage their existing IoT infrastructure towards achieving superior operational efficiencies

Among developed economies, the growing emphasis towards superior and exclusive customer experience primarily in the retail sector is gaining significant momentum among countries such as UK, U.S., Germany, and South Korea among other developed economies. Thus, the demand for products as well as sales & marketing optimization is expected to be the significant market driving force in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Indoor Location Market:

IndoorAtlas Ltd,STMicroelectronics N.V.,GeoMoby,Senion,Cisco Systems,Zebra Technologies corporation,Broadcom, Inc.,Qualcomm Incorporated,Ericsson,Micello Inc. (Here Global B.V.)

A key trend which will predominantly affect the indoor location market in a coming year is the cross-pollination of technologies by the industry participants in order to cater to various indoor location applications. Leading indoor location vendors in the indoor location market are shifting from offering the closed solution to opening up the application layer and combining the most potent components. For instance integration of BLE and UWB. In the coming years the indoor location market is anticipated to witness rising instances of usage of the hybrid technologies.

Indoor location market by application is segmented into remote monitoring, customer experience management, inventory management, emergency response management, sales and marketing optimization, risk management, predictive asset analytics, and others. The application for an indoor location in recent years has witnessed a drastic increase across the globe. These applications vary from customer assistance and marketing to disaster management and recovery, asset management & tracking, security.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Indoor Location market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Indoor Location market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Indoor Location Market from 2018 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Indoor Location Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Indoor Location Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Indoor Location Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Indoor Location Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

