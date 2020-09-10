Factors including rapid expansion in manufacturing industry and constant rise in labor costs and need for accuracy in production are significantly driving the global industry automation control market. However, the high capital required for initial deployment is impeding the market growth. Widening government support for the adoption of industrial automation control is opportunistic for the growth of the market.

For instance, German government’s strategy ‘Industry 4.0’, includes development and deployment of industrial robots as a key driver. The government announced to offer non-refundable cash grants of around €70 Mn each year to support research institutes, companies, and academics during 2016 – 2020 for human-technology interaction research.

Some of the key players of Industrial Automation Control Market:

ABB Ltd.,B&R Industrial Automation GmbH,Bosch Rexroth AG,Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric,Hitachi Ltd.,Honeywell International, Inc.,KOYO ELECTRONICS INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

he industrial automation control market is fragmented with the presence of large ecosystem, however, the competitive dynamics of the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the industrial automation control market further. For instance, the government of India started Make in India initiative to support the growth of various industries such as automobile, textiles, construction, and aviation among others.

The Global Industrial Automation Control Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Industrial Automation Control market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Industrial Automation Control market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

