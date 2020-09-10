The expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain an edge with the customers and gain competitive advantage. Steady and consistent economic growth worldwide is a major driving factor for the development and advancements in the manufacturing industry.

Further, the manufacturing industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory. Evolution in additive manufacturing technology is occurring at a high rate. Additive manufacturing helps in transforming the entire manufacturing process with minimal costs and improved quality.

Now the manufacturers are shifting towards the use of additive manufacturing in a fully embraced environment. Countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, Koreas has identified the potential of additive manufacturing and therefore are looking ahead to deploy these technologies in their respective processes for mass production. This factor is expected to provide a huge boost to the additive manufacturing market.

Some of the key players of Additive Manufacturing Market:

3D Systems, Inc.,Stratasys Ltd.,3T RPD, LTD.,Arcam AB,EOS GmbH,3D Hubs B.V.,ENVISIONTEC, INC.,ProtoCAM,Sciaky, Inc.,GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services

The global additive manufacturing market is expected to grow to US$ 36.61 billion by 2027 from US$ 8.44 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 17.7%

The Global Additive Manufacturing Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Additive Manufacturing market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Additive Manufacturing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

