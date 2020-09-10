The report titled “Shea Butter Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global shea butter market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global shea butter market is segmented on the basis of its application into food, cosmetics & personal care, medical and others. Among these segments, cosmetics & personal care segment is anticipated to account for largest market share in overall shea butter market during the forecast period. Moreover, cosmetics & personal care segment is expected to witness highest CAGR growth in overall shea butter market during the forecast period. Advantages & beneficial properties of shea butter such as inflammatory, skin care, anti-aging and moisturizing properties are uplifting the demand for shea butter. Further, growing demand for natural cosmetic products is anticipated to fuel the growth of shea butter market.

Global shea butter market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of organic products, increasing awareness among consumer and growing adoption of chocolate are anticipated to impel the growth of shea butter market during the forecast period. Moreover, different parts of shea butter are used for treatment of several diseases and infections. Consequently, growing medical application of shea is anticipated to spearhead future market growth.

Europe market accounted for significant market share in overall shea butter market in 2016. In addition, growing demand and rising adoption of natural cosmetics & personal care products among the consumer is making headway for the growth of Europe market. Moreover, shea butter is expected to gain significant traction owing to its increasing application in soap making and cosmetics. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing utilization of shea butter for cholesterol prevention is anticipated to foster the growth of shea butter. Further, rising prevalence of cholesterol among people is Asia Pacific is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market.

Growing Cosmetics & Personal Care Application

Increasing awareness about body care and face care advantages of shea butter signals promising growth of shea butter market in the upcoming years. These properties are resulting in increased utilization in cosmetic and personal care industry. Further, growing popularity of natural labeled cosmetic products are anticipated to benefit the growth of the market in the long run.

Rising Market of Natural Ingredients Based Products

Rising demand for natural ingredients based products is positively impacting the growth of shea butter market. Moreover, rising consumption of chocolate coupled with increasing usage of shea butter in chocolate is aiding to the growth of the market.

Although, availability of alternatives and absence of standards & norms are some of the factors are likely to hamper the growth of global shea butter market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global shea butter market which includes company profiling of Star Shea Ltd, Shea Radiance, Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, Jedwards International, Inc., IOI Loders Croklaan, Ghana Nuts Ltd, Maison Karite Sociedad Limitada, Adunni Ori Ltd., Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd and Savanna Shea Industries. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global shea butter market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

