Research Nester has released a report titled “Telecom Power Solutions Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, whichalso includes some prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The World Bank stated in one of its reports that the rural population of the world accounted to 3396 million in 2018 from that of 2295 million in 1969, and grew at an average annual rate of 0.80%. Additionally, as per the statistics of Department of Telecommunication, Government of India, the rural telephone subscribers in India reached 525.87 million in the year 2018 as compared to 377.78 million in 2014. Furthermore, the internet subscribers in the entire region grew from 107.56 million in 2015 to reach 145.83 million in 2018.

The statistics provide insights on the penetration rate of telecom services in comparison with the growing rate of population in the rural areas. Telecommunication services are assisted by telecom power solutions when it is affected by grid power interruptions or fluctuations.

Factors such as growing investments in deployment of telecom network sites, pertaining to increasing telephone subscribers, combined with increasing losses borne by enterprises for growing power outages around the globe are anticipated to support the growth of the telecom power solutions market. According to International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the total mobile cellular telephone subscriptions in China reached 1474 million in 2017 from 269 million in 2003, growing at an average annual rate of 13.07%.

The telecom power solutions market is anticipated to record robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by product into power systems and power supplies. Power systems is further sub-segmented into indoor and outdoor power systems, out of which, outdoor power systems is anticipated to have largest market share, owing to rising grid power connectivity fluctuations and interruptions.

Geographically, the telecom power solutions market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Asia-Pacific is expected to have largest market share on the back of growing deployment of cell sites and base transceiver stations, along with growing demand for reliable power sources for high rate of power outages in the region.

However, fluctuating prices of gas and diesel, leading to increased operational expenses, is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the telecom power solutions market which includes profiling of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TPE: 2308), Eaton® Corporation plc. (NYSE: ETN), Huawei Power Solutions, Schneider Electric (EPA: SU), Vertiv Group Corp., ABB (NYSE: ABB), Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), Ascot International S.r.l., Myers Power Products and UEPS.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Telecom Power Solutions Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall telecom power solutions industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the telecom power solutions market in the near future.

