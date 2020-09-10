Research Nester has released a report titled “Liquid Packaging Carton Market — Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global liquid packaging carton market in terms of market segmentation by material and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global liquid packaging carton market is segmented by material into paperboard, polyethylene and aluminum, out of which, the paperboard segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and cross a value of around USD 14000 million by the end of 2027. The segment, which held a market share of around 65% in the year 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019–2027. On the other hand, the aluminum segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period.

The global liquid packaging carton market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period. Growing trends of aseptic-based packaging amongst manufacturers dealing with liquid food products, coupled with the rising research and developmental activities for the innovation of packaging technologies and the growing number of end user industries dealing with liquid food products are some of the factors anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global liquid packaging carton market. The market is further anticipated to garner a value of around USD 21,500 million by the end of 2027 from a value of around USD 14000 million in the year 2018 and further achieve an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 7000 million over the forecast period.

Regionally, the global liquid packaging carton market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific region, which held a market share of around 56% in the year 2018, is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of nations, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and India, where China held the dominant market share of around 23% in the year 2018. Additionally, the market in the region is growing owing to the factors such as presence of a large population in the countries and several countries in the region having a temperate climate. The temperate climate raises the need of the individuals to stay hydrated, thereby raising the demand for liquid beverages. Additionally, the Asia Pacific liquid packaging carton market is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 12000 million by the end of 2027 by growing at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Amongst Liquid Food Product Manufacturers

Increasing production of liquid food products, such as milk, so as to suffice the growing demand from the rising population around the world, along with the need to produce different types of beverages is anticipated to be the prime factor driving the growth of the global liquid packaging carton market. In the statistics by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in the year 2019, milk production reached to 852 million, which was an increase by 1.4% from 2018. Moreover, the concern for packaging of milk owing to low shelf life and the need for enhanced focus on packaging of certain liquid food products are adding up to the demand for liquid packaging carton amongst the liquid food manufacturers. The increasing need for eco-friendly packaging that can increase shelf life as well as contribute to lower the transportation cost are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global liquid packaging carton market.

However, concerns regarding the availability of substitutes at a lower price in comparison to liquid packaging carton are some of the factors anticipated to limit the growth of the global liquid packaging carton market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global liquid packaging carton market, which includes company profiling of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (SWX: SIGN), Tetra Pak International S.A., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Refresco Group, Klabin SA (BVMF: KLBN4), Greatview Beijing Trading Co., Elopak AS and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3863).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global liquid packaging carton market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

