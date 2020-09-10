Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis

According to Market Research, the global Automotive Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Automotive Cyber Security?

Security concerns in automotive industry has risen up along with autonomous vehicles and connected cars around the corner. This has resulted in increased level of cyber-attacks in the automotive industry which has fuelled the need for automotive cyber security systems. Vehicle comprising of various electrical components that are connected by means of an internal network are easily accessible to hackers. The hackers could take complete control of safety critical components such as engines or brakes by gaining access to a peripheral electronic control unit. Additional, there could also be concerning problems regarding the security of intelligent security systems that communicate with the automobiles. Thus, the growing need for cyber security in the automotive industry has stimulated the growth of automotive cyber security market.

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Advent and innovation of connected cars, reinforcement of mandates by regulatory bodies for vehicle data protection and rising number of connected cars and electronic content per vehicle have been driving the global automotive cyber security market. On the other hand, high cost of automotive cyber security and complex ecosystem by multiple stakeholders might hinder the overall market at a global level.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Automotive Cyber Security Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Automotive Cyber Security Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Infineon Technologies AG, Argus Cyber Security, Intel Corporation, Trillium Inc., Harman International Industries, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Lear Corporation, SBD Automotive & Ncc Group, Arilou Technologies, Karamba Security and ESCRYPT GmbH among others. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Segmentation, by Security

— Endpoint Security

Endpoint Security — Application Security

Application Security —Wireless Network Security

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Segmentation, by Application

— Telematics System

Telematics System — Body Control & Comfort System

Body Control & Comfort System — Infotainment System

Infotainment System — Powertrain System

Powertrain System — Communication System

Communication System —ADAS & Safety System

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Segmentation, by Form

— In-Vehicle

In-Vehicle — External Cloud Services

External Cloud Services Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Segmentation, by Vehicle

— Passenger Car

Passenger Car —Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Geographic Scope

— North America

North America o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

— Europe

Europe o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

— Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

— Latin America

Latin America o Brazil

–Rest of the World

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CYBER SECURITY MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CYBER SECURITY MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY SECURITY

5.1 Overview

5.2 Endpoint Security

5.3 Application Security

5.4 Wireless Network Security

6 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.2 Telematics System

6.3 Body Control & Comfort System

6.4 Infotainment System

6.5 Powertrain System

6.6 Communication System

6.7 ADAS & Safety System

