A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the Threat Intelligence Market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Threat Intelligence Market: Segmentation

The global threat intelligence market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution

Threat Intelligence Platforms

Security Information and Event Management

Log Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Incident Forensics

User and Entity Behaviour Analytics

Service

Professional Services Consulting Services Training and Support

Managed Services Security Intelligence Feeds Advanced Threat Management



Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the threat intelligence market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the threat intelligence market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to threat intelligence and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the threat intelligence market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The threat intelligence market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end user trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Global Threat Intelligence: Key Success Factors

The threat intelligence market report provides pricing analysis of threat intelligence platform.

Chapter 05– Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

The section provides information regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on threat intelligence market

Chapter 06 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the threat intelligence market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 07 -Global Threat Intelligence Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the threat intelligence market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical threat intelligence market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the threat intelligence market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the threat intelligence market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, By Solution

Based on solution, the threat intelligence market is segmented into threat intelligence platforms, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), log management, Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), risk and compliance management, incident forensics, User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA). In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the threat intelligence market and market attractiveness analysis based on solution.

Chapter 10 – Global Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, By Service

Based on service, the threat intelligence market is segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segmented into consulting and training & support services. Moreover, the managed services are sub-segmented into security intelligence feeds and advanced threat management services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the threat intelligence market and market attractiveness analysis based on service.

Chapter 11 – Global Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, By Deployment Mode

This chapter provides various details about the threat intelligence market based on deployment modes, and has been classified into cloud-based and on-premises. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on deployment mode.

Chapter 12 – Global Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, By Industry

This chapter provides various details about the threat intelligence market based on industry, and has been classified into BFSI, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education, and others

. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on industry.

Chapter 13 – Global Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, By Region

This chapter explains how the threat intelligence market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 14 – North America Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America threat intelligence market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on vertical, and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the threat intelligence market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 16 – Europe Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the threat intelligence market in several countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the threat intelligence market in East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 18 – South Asia & Pacific Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the threat intelligence market in the South Asia & Pacific region by focusing on India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the threat intelligence market in the South Asia & Pacific region.

Chapter 19 – MEA Threat Intelligence Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the threat intelligence market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the threat intelligence market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are IBM Corporation, FireEye, Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro, Optiv, Kaspersky Lab, Farsight Security, among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the threat intelligence market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the threat intelligence market.