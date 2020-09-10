Global Microfluidics Market Growth Potential During This Covid 19 Outbreak|Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche

According to the Microfluidics Market report, the worldwide market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the conjecture time frame. Investigation and discussion of significant industry patterns, market size, market share estimates are referenced in the report. Microfluidics market report also carries lists of the leading competitors and gives the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the Industry. The Microfluidics Market report additionally gives an inside and out a review of vital participants in the market based on the different objectives of an organization, for example, profiling, the design, the quantity of production, required crude material, and the financial health of the organization.

Microfluidics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players operating in the microfluidics market report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop, Elveflow, Cellix, and Micronit Microtechnologies. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Points:

PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global microfluidics market followed by Dolomite Microfluidics and Microfluidics. Some other players include Abbott, Abaxis, Illumina Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, RainDance Technologies, Inc., HP Inc., Fluxion Bioscience, Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

The microfluidic chips segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with the market share 56.0%.

The healthcare segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with 66.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 19.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Microfluidics Market

By Components

(Microfluidic Chips, Micropumps, Microneedles, Others),

By material

(Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Other),

By Sector

(Industrial, Healthcare),

By End User

(Hospitals, Industrial R&D, Research Laboratories and Academia),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Pointers Covered in the Microfluidics Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

