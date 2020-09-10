Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Atrial Fibrillation Devices market.

Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market size was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 14.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Also, the number of atrial fibrillation devices sold were around 1.5 million units in 2018 and is set to reach approximately 4 million units by the end of the year 2025.

U.S.

Atrial fibrillation devices market is poised to experience lucrative growth over the forecast period. Rising adoption rate of advance technologies and presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure will be the major factors driving market growth. Moreover, rising geriatric population in the North American region will augment industry growth. Furthermore, availability of favorable reimbursement scenario in developed regions should prove to be high impact rendering factor.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in developing regions owing to surge in sedentary lifestyle and increasing habit of binge eating will fuel adoption rates in developed as well as in certain areas in developing nations.

However, high price of devices will be one of the major reasons impeding the adoption rates in under-developed and few developing countries. High price factor will continue to hinder market growth over the forecast timeframe. Also, lack of obligatory infrastructure to conduct smooth atrial fibrillation procedures in certain emerging regions might hamper the atrial fibrillation devices market growth.

EP ablation catheters market held the majority market share in the year 2018 and was valued around USD 1,556.7 million. The market is estimated to witness slightly higher growth than other market segments owing to their wide use in atrial fibrillation procedure care units. Ablation catheters are currently the mainstream interface used in majority of regions across the globe. Moreover, adoption rate of catheter ablation system is steadily increasing due to growing procedural success rate in patients suffering from paroxysmal, persistent and permanent conditions of atrial fibrillation. A considerable proportion of patients suffering from acute atrial fibrillation mostly prefer minimally invasive surgeries and catheter ablation satisfies the condition thus, holding prominent share in the market.

Modern advanced mapping systems used in AF ablation have revealed promising results and could pave the way to a new epoch of individual ablation and substrate characterization strategies. The recent technological enhancements in the mapping systems have resulted in better visualization of multiple catheters simultaneously, thus, boosting product demand. Increasing adoption rate of these devices in developed and emerging regions has resulted in an upward trajectory of atrial fibrillation market growth. The mapping and recording systems used in atrial fibrillation market should grow at 14.0% during the forecast period. Hence, the aforementioned factor will play a crucial role in augmenting the market growth in near future.

Application of atrial fibrillation devices is highest in hospitals resulting in major market share. The hospitals segment accounted for around USD 2,483.4 million revenue in the year 2018. A substantial proportion of atrial fibrillation surgeries happen in hospital settings; thus, demand for these devices are the highest. During the forecast period, the hospital end-use market segment will continue to lead, owing to rising number of multi-specialty hospitals and peoples preference for hospitals over other healthcare settings.

Cardiac centers held the maximum industry share in 2018, being the most preferred setting in developed as well as developing countries. The cardiac centers segment is forecasted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 15.2% over the projection period. Hence, adoption of advanced technologies in clinics and surgical centers should propel industry growth.

U.S. dominated the North America atrial fibrillation devices market, accounting for around USD 2,256.7 million in the year 2018. The U.S. captured the largest share of the global market due to the country being the primary new technology adopter as well as for being the most developed region to provide state of art facilities for atrial fibrillation procedures. During the forecast years, it will witness modest growth owing to relatively low addressable needs. Germany atrial fibrillation devices market is expected to increase with growing application of minimally invasive catheter ablation procedures. Moreover, approachable reimbursement scenario of the country should boost the demand for innovative atrial fibrillation devices.

China atrial fibrillation devices market will observe rapid growth rate of 17.6% over the forecast period. The growth is credited to rising prevalence of cardiac diseases due to sudden transition of lifestyle-related habits and growing trends of tobacco intake in millennials. Furthermore, expansion of new healthcare facilities, development of hospitals, and growing acceptance of private clinics have boosted the industry growth. Current unmet need and increasing number of baby boomers who are prone to cardiac diseases are primary factors to drive atrial fibrillation devices market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Atricure Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens AG are some of the major industry participants operating in the global atrial fibrillation devices market. These key industry participants will hold maximum market share owing to better brand recognition, strong financial position and finest quality products. These companies executed various strategies with the aim to gain competitive advantage over its peers. Key strategies implemented by the companies in the market include novel product launches, acquisition strategy, expansion strategy, etc.

Atrial fibrillation is recognized as one of the common valvular diseases among individuals due to various factors such as high alcohol intake, hypertension, obesity, etc. However, with the growing adoption rate of advance technology in atrial fibrillation industry, devices and procedures providing diagnosis and treatment are also increasing. To address the unmet needs globally, few multinational companies started manufacturing innovative offerings to the healthcare industry across the world. With ever growing need in the face of growing cardiac diseases, numerous products were launched in the market. By the beginning of 2000s, cutting-edge technologies such as advance mapping and recording systems used in catheter ablation procedures were made available by significant medical devices manufacturing firms. An era of expertise has been established lately that makes atrial fibrillation not only curable but also preventable.

