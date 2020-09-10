Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Microprinting market.

Microprinting Market size exceeded USD 550 million in 2018 and will register 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. microprinting market, by end-use, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Introduction of stringent standards and regulations in the banking & finance, government and healthcare industries will drive the microprinting market over the forecast timespan. Several government administrations are introducing legislations and regulations for controlling the misuse and preventing the occurrence of fraudulent activities. The technique is being used to print small text, numbers and symbols on stamps, currencies and other security paper. The printed artwork is invisible with the naked eye but visible under magnification. High adoption of the technology in to avoid counterfeiting has led companies to develop innovative products. For instance, Zebra Atlantek, Inc, is offering micro text printing, with an 8x or 10x magnifying loop for counterfeiting and unauthorized alterations and duplications in ID cards. Such factors are positively impacting the global market growth.

Moreover, implementation of the technology is increasing rapidly for product security and traceability. For instance, players operating in the packaging industry are focusing on implementing the technique to prevent counterfeiting of products and improving brand image. In the European Union, under the Tobacco Products Directive 2014/40/EU (TPD), articles 15 & 16 provide features such as security and traceability for tobacco products to help address the problem of illicit trade. Under the directive, all units of tobacco packets in the European market are required to carry a tamper-proof security feature that is made of invisible and visible inks, enabling consumers and authorities to verify the product authenticity. Such initiatives are anticipated to the drive the microprinting market over the coming years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Microprinting Market

Microprinting Market, By Substrate Type

North America microprinting market share, by substrate type, 2018 (USD Million)

Plastic-based microprinting will grow at a CAGR of around 7%, owing to rise in usage of the substrate type in banknotes. The substrate provides features such as longevity, strength, resilience, flexibility, elasticity, and durability. Using the technique, a small transparent window can be included as a security feature on the plastic-based printing material, making it difficult to counterfeit the currency using common methods. Several countries such as Mexico, New Zealand, UK, Chile, Israel, Singapore and Australia, are printing plastic-based banknotes, as it reduces the wear and tear. In November 2011, Canada started circulating plastic currency in its new banknote series, while in September 2016, UK-based Bank of England started circulating plastic-based notes of £5. The Bank of England incorporated innovative security features to secure the notes from counterfeiting and has further plans to issue £20 notes by 2020.

Microprinting Market, By Print Type

In the microprinting industry, single-sided printing will witness high adoption over the coming years owing to its growing implementation on ID cards, medical prescriptions, business cards, and other financial documents. Demand for the print type is increasingly being witnessed from the government, education, and corporate sectors. Moreover, the packaging industry is implementing this print technique to prevent duplicity among products. Rise in demand for secure technology has led companies to offer innovative single sided based microprinting products. For instance, in September 2014, Evolis, which designs, manufactures, and markets printing systems, introduced AVANSIA, a printer with retransfer technology, for enhancing quality in card printing. The printer produces more than 140 single-sided color cards per hour. It prints high resolution, 600 dpi micro-text and watermarks and can render text and images.

Microprinting Market, By Product Type

Growing adoption of monochrome print technique in several application segments due to its low price point and excellent printing quality is being witnessed in the microprinting market. The retail, government, education, corporate and publishing sectors are witnessing high adoption of monochrome printing due to its several benefits such as faster printing speed, lower cost per printed page, and superior text quality. Increasing usage of monochrome printing for packaging and labelling of online orders in e-commerce sector will drive the global market. The monochrome printing will witness high adoption from e-commerce giants such as Amazon Inc., Alibaba Group, Walmart and eBay in the coming years. These companies are focusing on incorporating digital technology in the labelling of products as it helps them track the packages in the delivery chain.

Microprinting Market, By End-Use

In 2018, healthcare applications accounted for around 10% of the microprinting market share. The sector will witness high adoption owing to the increasing demand of the technique to authenticate several medical products and prescriptions. The counterfeit or falsely labelled medical products pose significant risks for public health. The pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers are focusing on implementing innovative anti-counterfeiting technologies for better business practices. Increasing standards and regulations in healthcare sector for product usage, specifications and its composition is also accelerating the adoption of technology. Several companies are providing specialized solutions to healthcare industries to increase efficiency and compliance with regulations. For instance, Xerox Corporation is offering Specialty Imaging, fraud deterrent technology for healthcare providers that enables them to protect sensitive data with specialty imaging. Such factors will positively impact the overall market growth over the forecast timeline.

Microprinting Market, By Region

Asia Pacific microprinting market size, 2025 (USD Million)

In 2018, the Asia Pacific microprinting market accounted for around 30% of the industry share and is experiencing high demand owing to the increase in adoption of the technology in various industry verticals including banking and finance, government agencies, and corporate organizations. The demand for security and anti-counterfeit solutions is expected to increase in education, corporate and government sectors, thereby propelling the growth of the market in the region. The increase in development of business sectors and economic expansion plans by government organizations is expected to accelerate the microprinting industry growth in countries such as India, Japan, and China. The regulatory bodies are focusing on introducing additional security features in the existing bank notes. For instance, Reserve Bank of India and Federal Reserve System are widely incorporating microprinting technique in the currency for enhancing security.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Microprinting Market

Key players operating in the microprinting market include Canon Finetech Nisca, Inc., Control Print, Ltd., Evolis, Hewlett-Packard Company, InkJet, Inc., Linx , Printing Technologies, Matica Technologies AG , Micro Printing Systems Intl., Source Technologies, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Wuhan Willita Marking and Packing Technology Co., Ltd., Xerox Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation, among others. These companies are engaged in providing solutions that help in preventing fraud and counterfeiting of documents such as coupons, tickets, and invoices through special imaging technologies. They are offering packaging, print feeding and finishing solutions to healthcare, government and retail industries. Several industry players are collaborating with manufacturers in the printing market to offer advanced and secure solutions. For instance, in December 2018, Prellis Biologics, Inc announced its partnership with CELLINK for commercializing the high-resolution bioprinting technology. This partnership will help the company to offer advanced high quality holographic bioprinting solution for microprinting applications.

Microprinting Industry Viewpoint

The companies operating in the microprinting industry are investing heavily in R&D and product innovations to expand their product offerings and attract a large customer base. For instance, in 2017, Xerox Corporation invested over USD 450 million in research, development and engineering. In May 2017, Global Imaging Systems (GIS), a subsidiary of Xerox Company acquired MT Business Technologies, a multi-brand dealer offering office equipment, productivity solutions and managed print services. This acquisition will help the company to expand its sales opportunities in new markets and strengthen its position in the microprinting industry.

