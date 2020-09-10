The global demand for surgical gowns continues to be on a high, owing to the increasing number of surgeries being carried out on a daily basis in hospitals across the globe. In an attempt to study the performance of the global surgical gowns market, Persistence Market Research has recently published a new report titled “Surgical Gowns Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017–2025),” which analyzes the global surgical gowns market and presents useful insights over an eight year period from 2017 to 2025.

One of the key observations of the report centers on the global awareness of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) that is working in favor of the increasing adoption of surgical gowns, both by patients and surgeons. The report also presents insights into the trends likely to govern the market such as innovations by surgical gowns manufacturers in the fabric used to manufacture surgical gowns.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17143

Company Profiles Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Alan Medical

Cardinal Health, INC.

FULLSTAR NON-WOVEN PRODUCTS CO. LTD.

Garmex Andrzej Jafiszow, Wojciech Kaminski sp. J.

GrupA Medical Products

Halyard Health, Inc.

Hogy Medical Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care

NUREL MEDIKAL SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

Paul Hartmann AG

PRIMED Medical Products, Inc.

Priontex (PTY) LTD

Surgiene Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

TIDI Products LLC

Vygon S.A.

3M Company

Others

Global Surgical Gowns Market: Overview & Forecast

The surgical gowns market is witnessing significant growth owing to better healthcare infrastructure especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

The developing countries in the Asia Pacific are likely to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global surgical gowns market, owing to a high rate of population growth across the region. Persistence Market Research estimates the global surgical gowns market to reach a valuation of US$ 1,703.9 Mn by 2025 end from an estimated US$ 1,123.0 Mn in 2017, resulting in a CAGR of 5.3% over the period of forecast.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/17143

Global Surgical Gowns Market: Segmental Forecast

The global surgical gowns market is segmented on the basis of Product Type into Disposable and Reusable surgical gowns. The disposable segment is the largest among the product types, with a projected 71.4% market share by the end of 2025.

The disposable surgical gowns segment is expected to represent an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 40.7 Mn in 2018 over 2017, also creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 580.9 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

The global surgical gowns market is segmented on the basis of End User into Hospitals, Clinics & Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Hospitals will continue to dominate the global market in terms of value throughout the forecast period, growing from an estimated US$ 731.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,113.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4%. Ambulatory surgical centers will lead the market in terms of CAGR growth though, recording 6.0% during the forecast period.

The global surgical gowns market is segmented on the basis of Distribution Channel into Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, and Direct Sales. Direct sales is the largest segment in this category, which is estimated to represent US$ 970.7 Mn, or 86.4% share of the total market in 2017 in terms of revenue and expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

The direct sales distribution channel segment is expected to represent an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 48.5 Mn in 2018 over 2017, also creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 518.6 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17143

Persistence Market Research has tracked the global surgical gowns market across the key Regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia Pacific are the largest regional markets in the global surgical gowns market, with North America slated to hold a market share of almost 22% and Asia Pacific a share of 30% in the global market by the end of 2025.

The number of surgeries performed per year is the highest in North America and hence North America is expected to continue to generate maximum revenue in the global surgical gowns market. The Asia Pacific surgical gowns market will grow at 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period while North America will register the lowest regional CAGR of 3.3%.