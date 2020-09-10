A comprehensive evaluation presented by Persistence Market Research on the global rare disease treatment market in a new research report titled “Rare Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” highlights the performance of the various segments in the market over a period of eight years.

This involves the current scenario of the market dynamics along with the forecast of the entire market across various geographies. According to Persistence Market Research, there are many opportunities that promote revenue growth in this market during the forecast period.

The report covers important geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these major landscapes, North America lays a significant growth track to show a value of US$ 78,434 Mn by the end of 2025 according to forecast insights in the research study.

Following North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, especially Japan, are in line showing potential for the treatment of rare diseases over the period of eight years. The Middle East and Africa region (MEA) will depict sluggish growth owing to low awareness of rare diseases and hence their treatments.

Several opportunities lurk around the market, creating a positive impact on global market growth rate

Acquisitions across the global scenario can be used to expand the business portfolio and operations of key players, who will do well to leverage this strategy to establish a global footprint. Forward integration can be achieved by expanding the value chain.

The operating efficiency should be increased to achieve high return on investment. This can be achieved by shifting the manufacturing of important medicines to orphan drugs. The manufacturers of orphan drugs are enjoying the advantages of tax benefits, fast approvals and other research grants, thereby making room for more innovations.

Product innovation can lead to advanced therapeutics and innovations in medicine or drugs, which can be used to tap new markets.

Moreover, the increasing incidence of rare diseases gives a plus to the market. The public is aware of these rare diseases and this awareness is rising owing to government effort and other social groups. Adding to this scenario, the reimbursement schemes in developed economies are pushing the growth in demand for rare disease treatments and thereby fueling the rare disease treatment market growth in developed countries.

Global Rare Disease Treatment Market: Segmental Forecast

The global rare disease treatment market report involves a five level segmentation comprising – by therapeutic area, by drug type, by drug class, by mode of administration and by distribution channel.