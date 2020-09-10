Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Whiskey market.

Whiskey Market size valued at over USD 59 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness around 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

North America

Strong demand for high-quality & premium alcoholic beverages accompanied by rise in purchasing power of consumers will drive the whiskey market. Rapid urbanization and emerging middle-class consumers in developing economies is anticipated to propel whiskey consumption. Rise in production of single malt whiskey and barrel aged whiskey will also positively influence the product penetration in coming years. Robust growth in global spirits industry will positively influence the whiskey business expansion.

Favorable government trade policies such as reduction in import duties on spirits will propel the industry development up to 2025. For instance, in July 2018, the Japan and European Union signed a deal to remove tariffs on traded goods that also include Scotch and Japanese whisky. Rise in count of distilleries offering wide range of products will boost the demand for unique and bespoke whiskey variety. For instance, as per HMRC, in 2018, 54 new distilleries have opened in the UK registering a total of 361 distilleries.

Increasing production rates owing to ease of raw material availability is among the key factors promoting the market development. According to FAO statistics, the global barley production increased from 123 million tonnes in 2010 to around 147 million tonnes in 2017. However, increasing irregularities in the climatic conditions and pressure on natural resources can impact the yield for key whiskey ingredients affecting the overall supply chain.

Increase in global tourism levels supported by rise in number of restaurants and bars will augment the whiskey industry share. Also, tourism will support the product sales through duty-free stores. Strong GDP growth particularly in developing economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is among the key aspects supporting the business advancement. Also, fluctuation in global demand for aged premium whiskies along with strong influence of geopolitics on the product cost is among the key challenges faced by the industry.

Scotch whiskey accounted for over 24% share of the global whiskey market in 2018. Countries including France, the U.S., Mexico, Spain, Japan, Germany, and the UK are among the major consumers. Scotch whiskey exports witnessed an increase of 7.8% in 2018, owing to its increasing popularity in different countries and among cultures right across the world. Single malt whiskey holds around 10% of the scotch whisky production, whereas blended whiskey accounts for the remaining 90% of the scotch whisky share.

Irish whiskey is among the fastest growing segments in the market. Countries including the U.S., Russia, France, the UK, and South Africa are among the leading importers of Irish whiskey. Irish Distillers Ltd (IDL) accounts for around 70% of the global Irish whiskey production. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing the production to support the substantial rise in demand and are highly seeking assistance from Irish food board to tap the markets in Asia Pacific.

Whiskey sales through off-trade distribution was over 2 billion liters in 2018. Off-trade accounts to almost 80% of total distribution in UK. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and discount stores such as Tesco, Sainsburys, Walmart, Morrisons, Aldi, etc. are among the major off-trade distribution segments in the developed economies of North America and Europe. Significantly price difference as compared to on-trade distribution such as restaurants & bars along with rise in social gatherings and in-house dinners will fuel the industry landscape.

Asia Pacific whiskey market is anticipated to cross USD 37 billion by 2025. The region accounts for largest share in the global alcoholic spirits market followed by North America and Europe. India holds over 75% of the regional whiskey demand, and India consumes almost half of the whiskey produced world-wide. The key growth aspects include lower product prices and high production capacity drive the market advancement.

Economic development along with rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea will generate new growth opportunities in the premium whisky segment. Reduced consumption barriers to whiskey, increasing economic prosperity and huge number of consumers entering legal age for alcohol consumption will boost the market for whiskey in the region. Raw material availability will further influence the production of whiskey as Indian whiskey is primarily made using sugar molasses as a raw material.

Global whiskey market is competitive due to presence of large count of regional and multinational players in the market. Key industry players in market are Diageo, Pernod Ricard, William Grant and Sons, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, and Brown Forman. Leading brands in the market include top brands are Johnnie Walker, Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Officers Choice, Imperial Blue and Royal Stag. Merger & acquisitions, geographic expansion, and increasing production capacity are among the key strategies observed in the industry. In April 2019, Diageo increased it 60% share in Sichuan Shuijingfang Company Limited to 70% to gain competitive edge in the market.

Global whiskey industry observes product innovations as the consumers are demanding wide variety of products in alcoholic beverage. Emerging craft and artisanal whiskey category will upsurge the demand for the product world-wide. Rise in innovative and creative cocktails trend in the U.S. will boost further business growth. Consolidation and mergers & acquisition activities in the industry are rising as companies thrive to increase their market share. Diversified independent distilleries and focused independent distilleries are great opportunities for the buyers in the market. Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable will propel the market for whiskey

