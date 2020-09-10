” The report also understand the export and import, production, and consumption of every particular region holding highest market share, market size, or CAGR. The report covers detailed study about the gross margin, production, revenue, the price of the Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market regarding different regions covered in particular section. It majorly focuses on manufacturing analysis including about the raw materials, cost structure, process, operations, and manufacturing cost strategies. The Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market report deliver the major factors influencing over the forecast period. The Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market report majorly offers an understanding about the major drivers, challenges, restraints, competitive landscape, increasing trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share, development status along with government policy, investment opportunities, and supply chains mainly focusing on the chemicals industry.

Flurane (HFE) is the general name of a class of ether compounds containing hetero atoms such as oxygen atoms.Its ozone digesting value (ODP) is zero, global warming potential (GWP) is low, and the atmospheric residence time is very short.In addition to excellent environmental properties, hydroflurane also has the characteristics of low toxicity, non-corrosive, non-flammable, non-smoke generation, easy storage and transportation, with other substitutes incomparable advantages.Hydroflurane is widely used as anesthetic, foaming agent, lubricating oil, refrigerant, solvent and cleaning agent.The main application areas are semiconductor, electronic components and precision device cleaning industry, which has a high degree of dependence on this field, and a low market share at the lower end.Due to the high cost of use and maintenance, the refrigerant is not currently in mass production and is expected to be used in refrigerators, freezers and automotive air conditioners and as an alternative to high temperature heat pumps.The semiconductor, liquid crystal and hard disk manufacturing sectors are the largest consumer markets for hydroflurane cleaners, with a share of more than 64.96% last year.Electronics and battery foaming agents are also major applications of HFCS, with consumption reaching 610 tons and 89 tons respectively last year.

Geographic Segmentation

Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE

3M

Tianhe Chemicals

HEXAFLUO

SICONG CHEMICAL.

Guangzhou Jinhong Trade Co.,Ltd.

E-Jin New Material Co., Ltd

Huaxia Shenzhou New Materials

Juhua Group

Market Segment by Type

Pure Compounds

Hydroflurane Mixture

Market Segment by Application

Semiconductor, Liquid crystal, Hard Disk Manufacturing

Electronic Components

Foaming Agent

Other

