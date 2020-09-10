According to The Insight Partners Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

In 2016, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly one-third of the total market share, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading companies in the market are Hanel Storage Systems, Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Lauyans and Co., Sapient Automation, SencorpWhite, System Logistics, Schaefer Systems International, Effimat, Dexion, Modula, Weland Lagersystems AB, Ferretto Group Spa and ICAM SRL among others.

Aerospace is one of the most critical industry of the world where precision and timing is quite essential. Proper storage and timely management of stocks, parts and tools are some of the major challenges faced by the industry. Security is another factor that prevails heavily in the aerospace industry. VLM offers proper management of storage, security and retrieval of tools as well as parts, leading towards the generation of VLM products from the industry.

The vertical lift module market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.62% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. India being a developing economy, many new companies are entering into the market with the need of cost-efficient manufacturing units. India being the home of cheap labor, foreign automotive and electronics manufacturers are setting up their manufacturing units. Furthermore government’s initiatives such as “Make in India” is also luring manufacturers around the world to set up their manufacturing units. The dense presence of various industries in the country will positively influence the market for Vertical Lift Modules market in India.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 13.62% during the forecast period

Automotive sector end-user industry is leading the market for VLM and is expected to witness a growth rate of 9.42% from 2017 – 2025

In our study, we have segmented the vertical lift module market by AS/RS type, which includes Unit Load ASRS, Mini Load ASRS, Carousels, Vertical Lift Modules, and Others. Furthermore, the application segment of the vertical lift module market is segmented into automotive, food & beverage, electronics, retail, e-commerce, logistics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and others. On the basis of geography, the vertical lift module market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) regions.

Reasons for buy this Report

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest to components, type, and end-users.

