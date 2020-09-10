The 3D animation is gaining rapid traction in the gaming and entertainment industry owing to enhanced user experience. In 3D animation, objects appear in a three-dimensional space. Technological advancements in the 3D animation, increased emphasis on the production of High-Definition (HD) videos, and wide usage of 3D animated videos in the manufacturing sector to create a graphic illustration of the working of individual components of heavy machinery are expected to be the key factors propelling the growth of the 3D animation market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., AutoDesSys, Inc., Corel Corporation, Daz 3D (Daz Productions, Inc.), Maxon Computer (Nemetschek SE), NewTek Inc. (Vizrt), Reallusion Inc., SideFX, Trimble Inc.

What is the Dynamics of 3D Animation Market?

The 3D animation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust demand for 3D apps and games among smartphone users and increasing adoption of visual effects technology in movies. However, lack of investments and government support may hamper the growth of the 3D animation market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the emergence of virtual reality and AI technologies offer lucrative opportunities for the players of the 3D animation market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of 3D Animation Market?

The “Global 3D Animation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D animation market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global 3D animation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D animation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global 3D animation market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as motion graphics, 3D modeling, visual effects, 3D rendering, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as manufacturing, education, construction, media and entertainment, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of 3D Animation Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 3D animation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 3D animation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. 3D ANIMATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. 3D ANIMATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. 3D ANIMATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. 3D ANIMATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. 3D ANIMATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. 3D ANIMATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. 3D ANIMATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

