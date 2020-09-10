The global childcare management software market is estimated to account to US$ 144.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.9 Mn by 2027.

The global childcare management software market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The increasing number of daycare centers and contractual alliance between vendors and corporates are owing to the surge the childcare management software market globally. Due to rise in the number of daycare centers, vendors of childcare management software are looking ahead to offering contractual alliances with corporate and government facilities.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Bloomz Inc., Eleyo, Himama, Iclasspro, Kidcheck, Kindyhub, Kwiksol Corporation, Oncare, Softerware, Inc., Tadpoles LLC.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021698

Strategic alliance with corporates and government organizations enable parents to monitor their children in a better way. To provide convenience to women employees, both private and public sectors have started offering in-office childcare centers, and this factor is a crucial driver for childcare management software market. Thus, it impact the growth of childcare management software market in the current scenario.

A key trend that will prominently affect the childcare management software market in the coming years is the transforming trend of upcoming technological developments in childcare system in the forecast period. This factor is expected to boost the childcare management software market. The integration of advanced technologies, including AI, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and more, is gaining traction between varied sectors. In the current market scenario, the emergence of AI into the childcare system is expected to benefit both families and daycare centers. Therefore, the integration of AI-powered childcare management is expected to be a trending factor impacting the growth of the childcare management software market.

Childcare management software market by solution is segmented into family and child data management, attendance tracker, accounting, time and activity management, nutrition management, and others. The nutrition management market is growing with the fatsest growt rate. The nutrition management solution of the childcare management software simplifies record keeping of children at childcare, daycare, and preschool. The software maintains a record of food for day centers that participate in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). Details related to menu planning, meals served, print meal roll call sheets and monthly reimbursement spending, and the growth of the industry in developing countries is foreseen to drive the growth of the segmention the childcare management software market globally. Growing number of daycare centers/kindergarten schools and increasing number of women empowerment activities, as well as opening in-office daycare centers in corporates, are the major drivers propelling the childcare software management market growth. However, the high price of software might be a restraining factor for the market growth as small kindergarten schools may have low budget allocation. Nonetheless, the integration of advanced technologies such as video streaming and ChatBot is expected to generate significant opportunities for the childcare management software market. This factor is leapfrogging the growth of the revenue size of childcare management software globally.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00021698

Table Of Content

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Childcare Management Software Market Landscape

5. Childcare Management Software Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Childcare Management Software Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Childcare Management Software Market – By Solution

8. Childcare Management Software Market – By Deployment

9. Global Childcare Management Software Market – Geographic Analysis

10. Childcare Management Software Market – Industry Landscape

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00021698

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune